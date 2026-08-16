Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 17: Tom Holland film maintains strong global run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued to perform strongly at the global box office, with Tom Holland and Zendaya's latest Marvel adventure recording a significant jump in India on its 17th day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 17 The film collected ₹10.15 crore net in India on its third Saturday, according to the figures provided, marking a 160.3% increase from the previous day's ₹3.90 crore. The film recorded 69.2% overall occupancy across 3,263 shows.

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The latest performance has taken Spider-Man: Brand New Day's total India net collection to ₹457.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹546.92 crore.

The film's strongest performance on Saturday came from the Hindi market, which recorded ₹4 crore net collection with 76% occupancy across 1,556 shows. The English version followed with ₹5.75 crore net from 1,529 shows and 63% occupancy. The Tamil version contributed ₹35 lakh at 69% occupancy, while the Telugu version recorded ₹5 lakh at 44% occupancy.

The film has also maintained its position as a major global box-office performer. According to the tracking figures provided, Brand New Day has grossed an estimated $1.017 billion from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross beyond $1.73 billion.

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In North America, the film earned $19 million on Friday and was heading towards a $67 million weekend, which would give it a third consecutive frame at the top of the domestic box office. Its domestic total was projected to reach $782.8 million after 17 days, placing it fifth on the all-time domestic chart.

More about the film Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film starring Holland as Peter Parker, following Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

Sony Pictures describes the film as a new chapter for Peter Parker, who is now operating as Spider-Man full-time in a world that no longer remembers him. The isolation and pressure of his new life trigger a change in his powers as he faces a mysterious new threat to New York City and those he cares about.

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Brand New Day follows the events of No Way Home, in which Peter's identity was exposed and his attempt to repair the damage through Doctor Strange's magic resulted in villains from across different universes entering his world.

The film ultimately left Peter separated from the people closest to him, establishing the more solitary version of the character seen in the latest instalment.

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Holland's version of Spider-Man first entered the MCU in Captain America: Civil War before receiving his standalone trilogy. Sony and Marvel's collaboration formally brought the character into the MCU, with Holland announced as the new Peter Parker in 2015.

Brand New Day now enters its third weekend with substantial momentum in both India and overseas markets. Its latest Saturday figures indicate that the film continues to attract audiences well into its theatrical run, with its worldwide performance remaining a key marker of the franchise's latest success.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.