Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 18: Tom Holland film crosses $2 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its extraordinary box-office run, crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide in just three weekends and becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone, according to industry figures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 18 The Tom Holland-led Marvel film added another $70 million domestically over its third weekend, taking its North American total to $785.8 million, while its international haul has reached $1.24 billion. The worldwide total has now passed $2 billion, making the film one of only a select number of titles to reach the benchmark. According to numbers from Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a total of $2.2 billion.

The Day 18 figures, covering Sunday, August 16, are still being finalised, with the complete country-by-country breakdown expected to be updated as final grosses are reported. However, the available figures underline the film's strength across both established and emerging international markets.

China remains among the film's biggest overseas markets, with the collection standing at more than $186.7 million. India has also emerged as a major contributor, with the film's gross collection reaching ₹617.61 crore, or approximately $73.5 million. Its live-tracked Day 18 gross in India stood at ₹12.69 crore.

In the UK and Ireland, the film has grossed $87.4 million, while Mexico has contributed $65.8 million. France stands at $49.2 million, followed by South Korea at $43.2 million and Australia at $39.1 million. Germany has contributed $37.6 million, while Italy has reached $31.1 million.

The performance marks a major turnaround for the franchise at the global box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finished its theatrical run with $1.92 billion. It is now the highest-grossing film in the Spider-Man franchise based on the figures supplied.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Peter after the events of No Way Home, with the superhero operating largely on his own while protecting New York City. His increasing workload and personal struggles coincide with changes to his powers as he confronts a new telepathic threat.

The film's commercial trajectory has been particularly notable given its speed to the major milestones. It crossed $1 billion globally within its first week and subsequently became the second-fastest film to reach $2 billion, behind Avengers: Endgame.