Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 18: Tom Holland film crosses $2 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has continued its extraordinary box-office run, crossing the $2 billion mark worldwide in just three weekends and becoming the second-fastest film ever to reach the milestone, according to industry figures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 18 The Tom Holland-led Marvel film added another $70 million domestically over its third weekend, taking its North American total to $785.8 million, while its international haul has reached $1.24 billion. The worldwide total has now passed $2 billion, making the film one of only a select number of titles to reach the benchmark. According to numbers from Deadline, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a total of $2.2 billion.

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The Day 18 figures, covering Sunday, August 16, are still being finalised, with the complete country-by-country breakdown expected to be updated as final grosses are reported. However, the available figures underline the film's strength across both established and emerging international markets.

China remains among the film's biggest overseas markets, with the collection standing at more than $186.7 million. India has also emerged as a major contributor, with the film's gross collection reaching ₹617.61 crore, or approximately $73.5 million. Its live-tracked Day 18 gross in India stood at ₹12.69 crore.

In the UK and Ireland, the film has grossed $87.4 million, while Mexico has contributed $65.8 million. France stands at $49.2 million, followed by South Korea at $43.2 million and Australia at $39.1 million. Germany has contributed $37.6 million, while Italy has reached $31.1 million.

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The performance marks a major turnaround for the franchise at the global box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which finished its theatrical run with $1.92 billion. It is now the highest-grossing film in the Spider-Man franchise based on the figures supplied.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.

The story follows Peter after the events of No Way Home, with the superhero operating largely on his own while protecting New York City. His increasing workload and personal struggles coincide with changes to his powers as he confronts a new telepathic threat.

The film's commercial trajectory has been particularly notable given its speed to the major milestones. It crossed $1 billion globally within its first week and subsequently became the second-fastest film to reach $2 billion, behind Avengers: Endgame.

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With Day 18 figures still being consolidated across territories, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains in a strong position to extend its record-setting theatrical run as its third weekend concludes.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.