Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 19: Tom Holland starrer on course for ₹600 cr in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day recorded a significant slowdown in India on its third Monday, following a strong third Sunday for the Tom Holland-led Marvel superhero film.
As of the latest live figures, the film has collected ₹1.50 crore net in India on Day 19, with 2,917 shows recording 32.5% occupancy. The drop comes after the film collected ₹9.50 crore net on its third Sunday from 3,063 shows, when occupancy reached 67.9%.
The latest figures take Spider-Man: Brand New Day's India net collection to ₹468.55 crore, while its gross collection stands at ₹560.20 crore. The final figures for Day 19 are yet to be reported, meaning the Monday total could change once the remaining collections are added.
The language-wise breakdown shows that the English version has contributed ₹0.80 crore in live net collections from 1,330 shows, recording 17% occupancy. The Hindi version has collected ₹0.61 crore from 1,468 shows at 47% occupancy, while the Tamil version has contributed ₹0.09 crore from 119 shows at 27% occupancy.
Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.
The film follows Parker as he operates independently while protecting New York City. His personal struggles and relentless commitment to his responsibilities coincide with changes to his abilities as he confronts a new telepathic threat.
Sony began developing a fourth MCU Spider-Man film in 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later indicating that it was intended to begin a new trilogy featuring Holland. Cretton joined the project as director in 2024. The film's title is derived from the 2008 comic-book storyline of the same name, which reset Spider-Man's status quo.
The filmmakers have described their approach as presenting Holland's Parker as a more independent, street-level Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 27 July 2026 and was released in the US on 31 July. It arrived in Indian cinemas on 30 July 2026 as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
The film's final Day 19 figures are awaited as it continues its theatrical run in India.
(All numbers are taken from Sacnilk.)
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.