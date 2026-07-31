Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Holland’s film races past ₹92 crore net in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office on its second day, with the latest live estimates placing its Friday collection at ₹31.87 crore net.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 2 Indian collection The film's estimated India net collection has reached ₹92.47 crore so far, while its gross earnings in the country stand at approximately ₹110.04 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported, meaning the total may change after the remaining shows are accounted for.

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The superhero film was running across 13,448 shows on Friday and recorded an overall occupancy of 61.3%, according to the latest trade estimates. The English version contributed the largest share of the Day 2 business, followed by the Hindi-dubbed release.

The English version collected an estimated ₹18.07 crore net and was screened across 6,115 shows. The Hindi version earned approximately ₹11.40 crore net from 5,690 shows, reflecting the film's broad appeal across both original-language and dubbed markets.

The Tamil and Telugu versions added an estimated ₹1.25 crore and ₹1.15 crore, respectively. The figures underline the film's wide theatrical reach, with the latest Spider-Man instalment receiving a simultaneous release across multiple Indian languages.

In the English 3D version, overall occupancy stood at 43.48% during the period covered by the live estimates. Morning shows recorded occupancy of 31.56%, which increased to 44.56% in the afternoon and 54.33% during evening screenings. Night-show occupancy had not yet been calculated.

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The Hindi 3D version recorded overall occupancy of 32.17%. Attendance rose through the day, with morning occupancy at 20.08%, afternoon occupancy at 33.25% and evening occupancy reaching 43.17%. The final occupancy figures for night shows are still awaited.

The film's opening performance has added to the strong box-office momentum surrounding the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth MCU Spider-Man led by Holland and follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021.

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More about the film Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film follows Peter Parker as he protects New York City while navigating a new threat and an unexpected change in his abilities. Sony’s official synopsis describes Peter as operating in a world where he is no longer remembered by those closest to him.

The film stars Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo. Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, while Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner, or the Hulk.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in cinemas on July 31 as part of Phase Six of the MCU. The film’s final Day 2 collection and opening-weekend performance are expected to provide a clearer picture of its box-office trajectory in India.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.