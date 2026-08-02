Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's film enters ₹200 crore in India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: The newly released Marvel film, Spider-Man Brand New Day, is off to a great start at the Indian box office. The film crossed the ₹200 crore mark in just three days. On day 3, the film recorded growth of 35% in its collection, crossing past the ₹150 crore mark easily.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3 On Saturday, its day 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed a strong jump, collecting an estimated ₹66.75 crore net. The Tom Holland-starrer registered overall occupancy of 77% across 17,703 shows. With this, the film's three-day India total stands at ₹176.70 crore net and ₹211.27 crore gross.

The film's collections were majorly led by the English version, which earned ₹38.35 crore with 64% occupancy across 8,075 shows. The Hindi shows followed with ₹21.75 crore, recording 97% occupancy from 7,311 shows. The Tamil version contributed ₹3.75 crore (74% occupancy), while the Telugu version added ₹2.75 crore (46% occupancy). The Malayalam and Kannada versions collected the lowest among all languages, earning ₹8 lakh and ₹7 lakh, respectively. After three days, the superhero film has maintained a good grip at the domestic box office.

Disclaimer: All data used above are taken from Sacnilk. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Worldwide Spider-Man: Brand New Day has turned out to be equally successful worldwide. The film has smashed multiple box office records in North America, collecting a massive $168 million on Friday from 4,487 theatres, including Thursday previews, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, the Tom Holland-starrer is now projected to debut with $325 million, making it the second-biggest opening weekend in North American box office history.

The Marvel Studios and Amy Pascal production has reportedly registered the highest opening Friday ever with $168 million, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's $156.7 million. The film had earlier set a new benchmark for Thursday previews, earning $72 million and beating Endgame with the record of $60 million, added the report.

The Marvel film opening has also surpassed industry expectations. It is said that the studio had projected Spider-Man: Brand New Day to open with $195 million in North America and $465 million worldwide, but the latest estimates suggest the superhero film is headed for even a bigger debut.

Reportedly, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is made on a $225 million budget.

About the film Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is also the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series.