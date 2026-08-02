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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland's film enters ₹200 crore in India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man Brand New Day surpassed the industry prediction in India and worldwide. Check its day 3 earnings in India, North American collection and more.

Sneha Biswas
Published2 Aug 2026, 08:37 AM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits new milestone at Indian box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits new milestone at Indian box office.
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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: The newly released Marvel film, Spider-Man Brand New Day, is off to a great start at the Indian box office. The film crossed the 200 crore mark in just three days. On day 3, the film recorded growth of 35% in its collection, crossing past the 150 crore mark easily.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3

On Saturday, its day 3, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed a strong jump, collecting an estimated 66.75 crore net. The Tom Holland-starrer registered overall occupancy of 77% across 17,703 shows. With this, the film's three-day India total stands at 176.70 crore net and 211.27 crore gross.

The film's collections were majorly led by the English version, which earned 38.35 crore with 64% occupancy across 8,075 shows. The Hindi shows followed with 21.75 crore, recording 97% occupancy from 7,311 shows. The Tamil version contributed 3.75 crore (74% occupancy), while the Telugu version added 2.75 crore (46% occupancy). The Malayalam and Kannada versions collected the lowest among all languages, earning 8 lakh and 7 lakh, respectively. After three days, the superhero film has maintained a good grip at the domestic box office.

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Disclaimer: All data used above are taken from Sacnilk. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Also Read | Spider-Man: Brand New Day bootleg goes viral on X, draws millions of views

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Worldwide

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has turned out to be equally successful worldwide. The film has smashed multiple box office records in North America, collecting a massive $168 million on Friday from 4,487 theatres, including Thursday previews, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, the Tom Holland-starrer is now projected to debut with $325 million, making it the second-biggest opening weekend in North American box office history.

Also Read | Spider-Man Brand New Day characters explained: Meet Peter, MJ, Ned

The Marvel Studios and Amy Pascal production has reportedly registered the highest opening Friday ever with $168 million, surpassing Avengers: Endgame's $156.7 million. The film had earlier set a new benchmark for Thursday previews, earning $72 million and beating Endgame with the record of $60 million, added the report.

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The Marvel film opening has also surpassed industry expectations. It is said that the studio had projected Spider-Man: Brand New Day to open with $195 million in North America and $465 million worldwide, but the latest estimates suggest the superhero film is headed for even a bigger debut.

Reportedly, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is made on a $225 million budget.

About the film

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, it is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is also the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series.

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It is set years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). In the film, a lonely Peter Parker continues to protect New York after Doctor Strange's memory-wiping spell. This time, he faces a telepathic villain who is manipulating citizens and targeting the Department of Damage Control.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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