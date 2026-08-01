Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 3: Tom Holland film goes strong, mints over ₹150 cr net in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained its momentum at the Indian box office on its first Saturday, recording an estimated ₹41.09 crore in net collections by 6 PM on Day 3.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collections in India Day 3 The latest figures take the film’s total India net collection to ₹151.04 crore, while its cumulative gross earnings in the country stand at ₹179.95 crore. The final collection for the day is yet to be reported, meaning the Saturday total could rise further as evening and late-night shows conclude.

The superhero film was playing across 13,262 shows nationwide on its third day, with overall occupancy estimated at 73%. The strong turnout indicates sustained audience interest following the film’s opening-day performance and its continued run through the weekend.

Language wise breakdown The English version remained the largest contributor to the Day 3 collection, earning an estimated net of ₹24.92 crore by 6 PM. It was screened across 6,112 shows and recorded a 59% occupancy rate.

The Hindi-dubbed version delivered a particularly strong theatrical performance, collecting ₹12.70 crore net during the same period. It registered the highest occupancy among the film’s language versions at 95% and was playing across 5,473 shows.

The Tamil version added ₹2.10 crore net from 855 shows, with occupancy estimated at 67%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected ₹1.37 crore net from 822 shows and recorded an occupancy rate of 37%.

The language-wise figures highlight the film’s broad reach across major Indian markets, with the English and Hindi versions accounting for the bulk of its Day 3 earnings. The high occupancy reported for the Hindi version suggests strong demand in markets where dubbed releases play a significant role in expanding the audience for Hollywood franchises.

With its three-day India net collection already at ₹151.04 crore by 6 PM on Saturday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has established a strong opening weekend trajectory. However, the final Day 3 numbers are still awaited and may change once collections from all shows are consolidated.

The film’s performance on Sunday will determine the scale of its opening weekend and whether it can sustain its current momentum into the first weekday.

More about the film Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film follows Peter Parker as he protects New York City while navigating a new threat and an unexpected change in his abilities. Sony’s official synopsis describes Peter as operating in a world where he is no longer remembered by those closest to him.

The film stars Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo. Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, while Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner, or the Hulk.