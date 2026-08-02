Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 4: Tom Holland film sails smoothly into ₹300 cr club in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained its momentum at the Indian box office on Day 4, with the Tom Holland-led superhero film continuing its strong opening-weekend run and sailing into the ₹300 crore club in the country. The film recorded robust audience turnout across language versions, with the Hindi release showing particularly strong occupancy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Indian Box Office Collection Day 4 Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintained its momentum at the Indian box office on Day 4, with the Tom Holland-led superhero film collecting an estimated ₹59.45 crore net by 7 PM on Sunday, according to live trade figures.

The film’s four-day India net collection stood at ₹239.65 crore at the time of reporting, while its gross earnings in the country had reached ₹285.63 crore. The final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported, meaning the overall domestic total could increase after the day’s remaining shows are accounted for.

The film was screened across 14,383 shows on its first Sunday and recorded an estimated occupancy of 80.5%. The Day 4 performance followed a strong Saturday, when the film collected ₹70.25 crore net across 17,703 shows. The Saturday occupancy was reported at 77%.

The latest figures indicate that the film retained substantial audience interest over its opening weekend, despite the number of shows declining from Saturday. Its Sunday occupancy also rose above the previous day’s reported level, reflecting continued demand for the superhero film across major markets.

Language-wise breakdown of the box office The English version contributed the largest share of the Day 4 collection, earning an estimated net of ₹31.48 crore by 7 PM. It was followed by the Hindi version, which collected ₹22.31 crore net during the same period.

The Tamil version added ₹2.97 crore, while the Telugu version earned ₹2.69 crore. The Hindi version recorded the strongest reported occupancy among the major language versions, at 96%, followed by Tamil at 82%, English at 69% and Telugu at 61%.

The film’s box office performance comes after a strong opening in India. It had crossed the ₹100-crore net mark within its first two days and continued its upward trajectory on Saturday, with Day 3 collections taking the film closer to the ₹200-crore milestone.

More about the film Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film in the MCU’s Spider-Man series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo.

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The official synopsis follows Peter as he protects New York after the world has forgotten his identity, while confronting a new threat and a potentially dangerous transformation.

The film was released in cinemas on 31 July and marks the beginning of a new chapter for Holland’s Spider-Man following the events of No Way Home.