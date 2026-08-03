Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 5: Tom Holland film slows down, eyes ₹350 crore

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw its box-office momentum slow on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend, while continuing its successful theatrical run in India.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its run at the Indian box office on Monday, collecting an estimated ₹12.66 crore net on its fifth day, according to live trade figures.
The latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise witnessed a significant fall in collections following its first Sunday, when it earned ₹77.75 crore net. The Day 5 figure reflects the usual weekday slowdown after a strong opening weekend, although the film continued to maintain a substantial theatrical presence across the country.
With the latest earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached ₹270.61 crore so far. Its total India gross collection stands at ₹323.40 crore, while the final figures for the day are yet to be reported.
On Monday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was running across 13,342 shows, down from 18,051 shows on its first Sunday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 48.7%, compared with 78.7% on Day 4.
The English version remained the strongest contributor to the film’s Day 5 earnings, collecting ₹6.23 crore net from 6,040 shows. The Hindi version followed with ₹4.76 crore net from 5,692 shows.
The film also continued to draw audiences in southern markets. Its Tamil version earned ₹1.17 crore net across 793 shows, while the Telugu version collected ₹0.50 crore net from 817 shows.
The language-wise figures indicate that the English version accounted for the largest share of Monday’s collection, while the Hindi-dubbed release continued to provide strong support. The film’s broad release across multiple languages has helped it maintain a significant presence in theatres during its opening week.
Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, the film is the 38th instalment in the MCU and the fourth film in the MCU’s Spider-Man series following Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.
The story follows Peter as he anonymously protects New York City as Spider-Man while investigating a powerful new threat. As his abilities undergo an unexpected and potentially dangerous evolution, the superhero is forced to confront challenges that could reshape his future.
The film’s Day 5 collection remains live, with the final India box-office total expected to be updated after the day’s theatrical business is fully reported.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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