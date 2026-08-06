Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 8: Tom Holland film nears ₹400 cr gross in India

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its impressive theatrical run in India on its second Thursday, maintaining a strong nationwide presence as the superhero film edged closer to another significant box office milestone.
According to live box office estimates, the Marvel Cinematic Universe release collected ₹6.38 crore net on Day 8 while playing across 12,462 shows nationwide. The latest figures take the film's total India net collection to ₹326.88 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached ₹390.77 crore, with final collections for the day yet to be reported.
Although weekday collections have naturally slowed following a robust opening week, the film continues to attract audiences across multiple language markets.
The Hindi version remained the strongest performer in terms of occupancy, recording 60.0 per cent while contributing ₹2.52 crore net from 5,440 shows. The English version led the revenue chart with ₹3.25 crore net, despite an occupancy of 14.0 per cent, across 5,490 shows.
The dubbed versions also continued to contribute to the film's overall performance. The Tamil version earned ₹0.39 crore net from 729 shows with 21.0 per cent occupancy, while the Telugu version added ₹0.22 crore net across 803 shows, registering 15.0 per cent occupancy.
The latest instalment marks the fourth MCU Spider-Man film following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, the film is the 38th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.
Tom Holland reprises his role as Peter Parker alongside a cast that includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei and Mark Ruffalo.
The story follows Peter as he continues protecting New York City while confronting a powerful new threat and grappling with an unexpected evolution of his abilities.
Development on a fourth MCU Spider-Man film began as early as 2019, with producer Amy Pascal later confirming that it would launch a new trilogy centred on Holland's portrayal of the web-slinger. The film premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 27 July 2026 before its theatrical release in the United States on 31 July as part of the MCU's Phase Six slate.
The film has also enjoyed remarkable success internationally. It has grossed more than $1.155 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 to date and the second-highest-grossing Spider-Man film globally. In India, Spider-Man: Brand New Day now appears set to surpass the ₹400 crore gross mark as it heads into its second weekend, with final Day 8 collections expected later.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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