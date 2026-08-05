Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie gets leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide; social media reacts

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been leaked on social media. However, netizens have slammed the user who made the pirated copy available. The video has gone viral, garnering nearly 8 lakh views in around 4 hours.

“This violates copyright; you could face legal action,” wrote one user.

“It's not a movie you can watch in just any environment; it's an absolute cinematic experience. Some movies are meant to be watched only in theatres!” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Delete this.”

“But the time duration of Brand New Day is 2 hours 40 minutes?” wondered one user as the leaked video is around 2 hours 16 minutes.

“Is this not a copyright violation?” asked another user.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide within 6 days of release, according to Forbes. Multiple industry publications reported the milestone on 4 August. The film achieved the feat only one day behind Avengers: Endgame, which reached the mark in 5 days in 2019.

The new Spider-Man movie has exceeded industry expectations since its theatrical debut on 30 July. It has also rewritten several box office records across domestic and international markets.

The film now holds the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend, collecting $360 million. That surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s previous record of $357.1 million. Preview collections reached $74.5 million, beating Endgame’s earlier record of $60 million.

The film also became the fastest release to cross $400 million domestically in 4 days. It set another benchmark with a record-breaking Monday collection of $46 million. That figure overtook the previous Monday record held by Black Panther.

The film has also delivered an outstanding theatrical run across India. It opened with ₹60.60 crore net on Thursday from 17,250 shows. Occupancy stood at a strong 72.3% on the opening day. Friday collections slipped to ₹49.35 crore across 16,902 shows. Occupancy also eased to 64.8%.

Business rebounded sharply over the weekend. Saturday collections climbed to ₹70.25 crore from 17,703 shows. Occupancy improved to 77%. Sunday’s earnings rose further to ₹77.75 crore from 18,051 shows. Occupancy also reached the week’s highest level at 78.7%.

As expected, collections softened after the weekend. The film earned ₹23.80 crore on Monday from 16,874 shows. Occupancy fell to 50.5%. Tuesday collections declined another 9.7% to ₹21.50 crore. The film recorded 48.5% occupancy across 16,793 shows.