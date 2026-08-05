Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie gets leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide; social media reacts

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been leaked on social media. However, netizens have slammed the user who made the pirated copy available. The video has gone viral, garnering nearly 8 lakh views in around 4 hours.

“This violates copyright; you could face legal action,” wrote one user.

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“It's not a movie you can watch in just any environment; it's an absolute cinematic experience. Some movies are meant to be watched only in theatres!” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Delete this.”

“But the time duration of Brand New Day is 2 hours 40 minutes?” wondered one user as the leaked video is around 2 hours 16 minutes.

“Is this not a copyright violation?” asked another user.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide within 6 days of release, according to Forbes. Multiple industry publications reported the milestone on 4 August. The film achieved the feat only one day behind Avengers: Endgame, which reached the mark in 5 days in 2019.

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The new Spider-Man movie has exceeded industry expectations since its theatrical debut on 30 July. It has also rewritten several box office records across domestic and international markets.

The film now holds the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend, collecting $360 million. That surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s previous record of $357.1 million. Preview collections reached $74.5 million, beating Endgame’s earlier record of $60 million.

The film also became the fastest release to cross $400 million domestically in 4 days. It set another benchmark with a record-breaking Monday collection of $46 million. That figure overtook the previous Monday record held by Black Panther.

The film has also delivered an outstanding theatrical run across India. It opened with ₹60.60 crore net on Thursday from 17,250 shows. Occupancy stood at a strong 72.3% on the opening day. Friday collections slipped to ₹49.35 crore across 16,902 shows. Occupancy also eased to 64.8%.

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Business rebounded sharply over the weekend. Saturday collections climbed to ₹70.25 crore from 17,703 shows. Occupancy improved to 77%. Sunday’s earnings rose further to ₹77.75 crore from 18,051 shows. Occupancy also reached the week’s highest level at 78.7%.

As expected, collections softened after the weekend. The film earned ₹23.80 crore on Monday from 16,874 shows. Occupancy fell to 50.5%. Tuesday collections declined another 9.7% to ₹21.50 crore. The film recorded 48.5% occupancy across 16,793 shows.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the overall performance remains exceptionally strong. After 6 days, the film collected ₹303.25 crore net in India. Gross collections for the new Spider-Man movie have reached ₹362.61 crore, according to Sacnilk.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.