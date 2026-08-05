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Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie gets leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide; social media reacts

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has performed impressively, achieving over $1 billion globally in just six days. Meanwhile, the movie has been leaked on social media. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated5 Aug 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide; social media reacts
Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked amid record-breaking box office collection worldwide; social media reacts(Screengrab from YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been leaked on social media. However, netizens have slammed the user who made the pirated copy available. The video has gone viral, garnering nearly 8 lakh views in around 4 hours.

“This violates copyright; you could face legal action,” wrote one user.

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“It's not a movie you can watch in just any environment; it's an absolute cinematic experience. Some movies are meant to be watched only in theatres!” commented another user.

Also Read | Spider-Man No Way Home actor Mary Rivera dies in Hawaii: Check cause of death

One user wrote, “Delete this.”

“But the time duration of Brand New Day is 2 hours 40 minutes?” wondered one user as the leaked video is around 2 hours 16 minutes.

“Is this not a copyright violation?” asked another user.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink, has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide within 6 days of release, according to Forbes. Multiple industry publications reported the milestone on 4 August. The film achieved the feat only one day behind Avengers: Endgame, which reached the mark in 5 days in 2019.

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The new Spider-Man movie has exceeded industry expectations since its theatrical debut on 30 July. It has also rewritten several box office records across domestic and international markets.

The film now holds the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend, collecting $360 million. That surpassed Avengers: Endgame’s previous record of $357.1 million. Preview collections reached $74.5 million, beating Endgame’s earlier record of $60 million.

The film also became the fastest release to cross $400 million domestically in 4 days. It set another benchmark with a record-breaking Monday collection of $46 million. That figure overtook the previous Monday record held by Black Panther.

Also Read | Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Day 5: Marvel film earns ₹8,120 cr globally

The film has also delivered an outstanding theatrical run across India. It opened with 60.60 crore net on Thursday from 17,250 shows. Occupancy stood at a strong 72.3% on the opening day. Friday collections slipped to 49.35 crore across 16,902 shows. Occupancy also eased to 64.8%.

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Business rebounded sharply over the weekend. Saturday collections climbed to 70.25 crore from 17,703 shows. Occupancy improved to 77%. Sunday’s earnings rose further to 77.75 crore from 18,051 shows. Occupancy also reached the week’s highest level at 78.7%.

Also Read | ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ review: Marvel's blandest series trudges on

As expected, collections softened after the weekend. The film earned 23.80 crore on Monday from 16,874 shows. Occupancy fell to 50.5%. Tuesday collections declined another 9.7% to 21.50 crore. The film recorded 48.5% occupancy across 16,793 shows.

Despite the weekday slowdown, the overall performance remains exceptionally strong. After 6 days, the film collected 303.25 crore net in India. Gross collections for the new Spider-Man movie have reached 362.61 crore, according to Sacnilk.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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