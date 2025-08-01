Spider-Man Brand New Day: Promo teases Tom Holland’s new suit with classic colours and comic-inspired design

Marvel and Sony gave fans a small but exciting taste of what’s to come in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ — the next chapter in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man journey.

On August 1, which also happens to be National Spider-Man Day, a nine-second teaser video was released, offering a close-up glimpse of Holland’s brand-new suit. The video was captioned: “something brand new is coming (sic).”

While brief, the teaser has already sparked major buzz among fans. The suit shown in the video appears to be a sleek update of the one glimpsed at the end of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, where Peter Parker was last seen swinging through New York in a new red-and-blue costume.

The updated suit features sharper colours, raised black edges, and a faint black spider webbing — all clear nods to the original Marvel comic book design.

Fans eager to see Holland in full action will need to wait a bit longer. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to release in cinemas on July 31, 2026. It will be the fourth solo Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Fans react to 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' promo.

More About 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, which was praised for its thrilling action and storytelling. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who have previously worked on Holland’s earlier Spider-Man films.

Returning to the cast are fan favourites Zendaya as M.J. and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film also welcomes some new and exciting additions, including Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, Sadie Sink from ‘Stranger Things’, and Liza Colón-Zayas of ‘The Bear’ fame.