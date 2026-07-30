Spider-Man Brand New Day review: A heartfelt sequel that expands Peter Parker’s world without losing its soul

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the perfect next step for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film leaves behind the familiar rhythms of high-school life and allows Peter to become an adult — not simply in age, but in the way he carries grief, loneliness and responsibility.

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A LOT OF SPOILERS AHEAD Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film works because it understands that Peter’s story did not end when everyone forgot him. It merely became more painful. Cretton masterfully weaves the emotional legacy of the previous three films into this chapter, making Brand New Day feel like a natural and necessary direct sequel to No Way Home.

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The official premise places Peter alone in a New York City that no longer knows his name, devoting himself entirely to being Spider-Man while a dangerous physical evolution begins to reshape him.

Also Read | Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man has been a gift of his life

Peter is doing remarkably well as Spider-Man. He protects New York, helps strangers and continues to embody the hero people need. His personal life, however, is another matter entirely. As Yelena calls him in the film, Peter is essentially a “sad man”. It is not a state he chooses or enjoys. He is carrying the weight of Aunt May’s death, along with the consequences of allowing the world to forget that Peter Parker ever existed.

That loneliness gives the film its emotional foundation. Peter watches MJ and Ned move on without him, and the pain is heightened by everything audiences remember from No Way Home. MJ had asked Peter to save his “I love you” and tell her once everything was over. But Peter never truly got that chance. Watching him remain deeply in love with someone who no longer knows who he is is quietly devastating.

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Tom Holland and Zendaya are an absolute delight together. One is still completely in love; the other has no memory of the relationship they once shared. Their scenes carry both warmth and heartbreak, and the emotional distance between their characters makes their chemistry even more affecting. Zendaya’s performance retains MJ’s familiar wit and individuality while allowing the character to feel changed by the life she has lived without Peter.

Holland, meanwhile, delivers one of his most emotionally mature performances as Peter. This is no longer the eager schoolboy trying to balance homework with superhero duties. He is an isolated young man trying to understand who he is when the people he loves cannot remember him. The film gives Holland room to explore that loneliness without losing Peter’s humour, kindness or instinct to help others.

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Cretton also handles the larger Marvel connections with surprising ease. The introduction of the mutant world into the wider Avengers narrative feels organic rather than forced, particularly through Jean Grey and Sara Grey. Peter’s own powers undergo a major transformation, with the film suggesting a deeper convergence between his human and arachnid DNA. The changes are unsettling, but they also feel connected to Peter’s emotional state rather than existing merely to create a bigger action spectacle.

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The most striking part of this evolution is that it emerges from something deeply personal. Seeing MJ and Ned move on without him becomes a traumatic turning point for Peter, and the sequence that follows — with him swinging through New York, racing across rooftops and breaking down in the rain — is among the film’s most effective. It captures the strange contradiction at the centre of Spider-Man: Peter can save everyone else while struggling to save himself.

Sadie Sink conveys the emotions of her character with remarkable precision. Her performance is restrained when it needs to be and deeply affecting when the story asks more of her. The film’s treatment of Jean Grey also opens an intriguing new direction for the MCU without allowing the larger mythology to overwhelm Peter’s story.

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The supporting cast is consistently strong. Jacob Batalon brings warmth and familiarity to Ned, while Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle develops an unexpectedly tender, brotherly dynamic with Peter. Their relationship is one of the film’s most enjoyable surprises. The moment when Frank puts on Spider-Man’s mask so Peter can safely leave the building is both funny and strangely moving — the kind of small act of loyalty that becomes instantly memorable.

Mark Ruffalo’s appearances as Bruce Banner, Smart Hulk and Hulk are also used effectively. Bruce’s long struggle to suppress and coexist with the “monster” within him mirrors Peter’s growing fear of what his evolving powers may turn him into. Their connection gives the film another thoughtful perspective on identity and control.

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One of Cretton’s most subtle storytelling choices comes through Yelena. Having her explain the pain of two sisters being separated adds another emotional layer to Peter’s situation. It is a small detail, but it reflects the director’s ability to connect characters through shared loss without spelling everything out.

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The film’s emotional peak, however, belongs to Marisa Tomei. Aunt May’s appearance in Peter’s mind lasts only around 10 minutes, yet it becomes the heart of the entire film. The sequence is an absolute tearjerker, bringing Peter and Jean face to face with the grief they have spent years carrying. Tomei’s presence reminds both Peter and the audience that May’s influence did not end with her death.

Every major performer brings something valuable to the film. Holland, Zendaya, Batalon, Sink, Bernthal and Ruffalo are all excellent, and the ease between the returning cast is particularly noticeable. Their off-screen closeness appears to flow naturally into their on-screen relationships, making even brief interactions feel lived-in.

Also Read | Why humans can't be Spiderman

By the end, Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes a story about Peter finally applying the lesson he has spent his life teaching others: there is hope for everyone, everywhere — and that includes Peter Parker.

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The film does not erase his grief or pretend that loneliness can disappear overnight. Instead, it allows Peter to recognise that moving forward does not mean forgetting the people he lost. It means believing that he deserves a future too.

With a more mature Peter, an emotionally grounded story and a confident expansion of the MCU’s world, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not simply another Spider-Man adventure. It is the moment Tom Holland’s Peter Parker truly grows up.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.