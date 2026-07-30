Spider-Man Brand New Day review on X: 'Not perfect but emotional', fans call it Tom Holland's best performance

Spider-Man Brand New Day review: Tom Holland and Sony's highly-anticipated film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hit theatres on Thursday. Based on the famous Marvel Comics web-slinging character, the film brings back Holland alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and Sadie Sink. Going by early reviews on social media, the film received a largely positive response from fans, with many praising the emotional connection in the new story.

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Spider-Man Brand New Day netizens review Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place a few years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the new chapter, Peter Parker struggles with the fallout from a spell cast by Doctor Strange. He is no longer remembered by anyone, even as Spider-Man.

Reacting to the film, a user took to X and wrote, “Just finished watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day… It's not perfect, it's a bit too long. But how all these storylines in-film come together, it's just beautiful. I was tearing up multiple times. Visually the best MCU Spider-Man film and the most emotionally resonant.”

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“#SpiderManBrandNewDay showcases some of the best moments of the Spider-Man character in a very mature way, paving way to a new beginning in Tom Holland’s adventures as the hero. Destin Daniel Cretton molds together the right continuation in this new era of Spider-Man,” added another in a review post.

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“Tom Holland's best performance as Spider Man” One more said, “#SpiderManBrandNewDay is such a fantastic movie. Easily Tom Holland’s best performance in the role, with plenty of emotional moments as Destin Daniel Cretton explores Peter Parker’s loneliness. Jon Bernthal is a blast! Sadie Sink is magnetic! The web-swinging is Top-notch MCU.”

Someone else pointed out what worked and what didn't in the film.

“#SpiderManBrandNewDay is a heartfelt, visually gorgeous Spider-Man film that wears its Sam Raimi influence proudly. The emotional beats land, the action is fantastic, and the web-swinging is some of the best we’ve seen. My only issue is that the film never truly surprises you. It tells the story it sets out to tell well, but it doesn’t offer much beyond that to leave you completely satisfied. It feels more like the beginning of a fresh new chapter than a complete, fully self-contained film, and that’s both its biggest strength and its biggest weakness,” argued someone else.

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“Emotional actioner” A fan also pointed out: “An emotionally charged superhero actioner that is high on drama… Towering performance from #TomHolland… He completely shouldered the film… The Punisher and Sadie Sink were good…Peter's emotional arc worked well.. The film also has three solid action blocks… Don't expect the fast paced action and hero vs villain mind games of the previous installments… This one is more of an emotionally driven drama… There are a few dips here and there… Very tiny end credits scene with a subtle hint for what's to come… Overall, it's a satisfying emotional actioner with a good emotional core and a few well executed action blocks."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.