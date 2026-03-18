Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer out: Tom Holland returns, teams up with Hulk and Punisher

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally arrived, bringing Tom Holland back as Marvel’s beloved web-slinger and offering fans a glimpse of what lies ahead for Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film, produced by Sony and Marvel Studios, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on 31 July.

The upcoming movie marks Holland’s return as Spider-Man after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. The third instalment in the franchise became a global phenomenon, earning more than $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office and uniting three generations of Spider-Man actors — Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland — on the big screen.

Now, Brand New Day promises a fresh beginning for Peter Parker.

The trailer hints at a major shift in the superhero’s life after the emotional ending of No Way Home. In that film, Peter makes a painful decision to save New York City and prevent the multiverse from collapsing. The crisis had been triggered by Doctor Strange’s spell, which accidentally brought villains from other Spider-Man universes — including Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus — into the MCU.

To restore balance, Peter allows the spell to erase his identity from everyone’s memory. As a result, even those closest to him — including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) — no longer remember that he is Spider-Man.

The trailer for Brand New Day picks up after this turning point. Peter is now alone, grieving the death of his Aunt May and trying to rebuild his life while continuing his duties as Spider-Man. The footage also showcases a new comic-inspired red-and-blue suit, signalling a return to the classic look of the character.

The film also expands Spider-Man’s connections within the wider Marvel universe. One of the biggest reveals in the trailer is the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk. Another major addition is Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, suggesting a darker and more intense tone for parts of the story.

Fans will also spot a familiar villain making a comeback. Michael Mando reprises his role as Mac Gargan, also known as Scorpion, who previously appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Alongside returning characters, several new actors are joining the franchise. The cast includes Sadie Sink, known for Stranger Things, Tramell Tillman from Severance, Liza Colón-Zayas of The Bear, and Marvin Jones II, who plays the crime boss Tombstone.

While Marvel Studios has kept many plot details under wraps, the trailer suggests that Brand New Day will explore a more independent Spider-Man navigating the challenges of heroism without the support system he once had.

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With new alliances, dangerous enemies and Peter Parker starting over from scratch, the film appears set to open a new chapter for one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes.