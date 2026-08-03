Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide collection: Film swings to $927 million, registers second-biggest opening ever

Sony Pictures and Marvel's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has delivered one of the most explosive openings in box office history, pulling in a massive $927 million worldwide and landing as the second-biggest global debut of all time. The film's North American haul alone stood at an eye-watering $355 million, placing it just behind "Avengers: Endgame," which had opened to $357 million back in 2019.

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The milestone is particularly striking given that this marks the first "Spider-Man" theatrical release in almost five years. For comparison, the franchise's previous instalment, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," had opened at $260 million in North America, meaning "Brand New Day" has comfortably surpassed it.

Industry Experts Call It A 'Perfect Storm' According to Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Rentrak, the film's staggering numbers reflect a rare alignment of factors working in its favour. Chris Colombo, founder of box office analytics firm Brighter Path, echoed this sentiment while speaking to CNN, describing the film as a "perfect storm" for blockbuster success. He pointed to the strength of the intellectual property, the popularity of the character, audience fear of missing out, and strong critical reception as key drivers behind the numbers.

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A Broader Box Office Boom This Summer The success of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" arrives amid a broader hot streak for theatrical releases in recent weeks. Universal Pictures' "The Odyssey," a big-screen retelling of the ancient Greek epic that has been drawing audiences to premium IMAX screens, also shattered expectations, pulling in $124.5 million domestically. The film added another $51 million over the weekend, pushing its worldwide total to $721 million.

Together, the two films helped power the highest-earning domestic weekend in box office history, with combined North American ticket sales touching roughly $430 million.

Other releases also contributed to a strong overall weekend at theatres. Disney's "Toy Story 5" placed third with $6.3 million, followed by Universal's "Minions & Monsters" at $5.8 million, Disney's live-action "Moana" at $5.3 million, and a live-capture screening of Broadway's "Hadestown: The Musical," which brought in $2.1 million. Dergarabedian noted in an email to CNN that the strong weekend sets the stage for a potentially massive August, with the industry now eyeing a $4 billion summer overall.

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Record-Breaking Run At The Indian Box Office In India, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been equally dominant. The film crossed the ₹250 crore India net mark within its opening weekend itself, establishing itself as one of the biggest Hollywood releases the country has ever seen.

Trade tracking platform Sacnilk reported that the film collected ₹76 crore net on Sunday alone, across a massive 18,051 shows nationwide. This pushed its cumulative India gross collection to ₹306.37 crore.

Trade Analysts Predict Record-Breaking Monday With no significant new competition at the domestic box office and audience enthusiasm showing no signs of slowing down, trade analysts believe the film is poised to post one of the biggest first Mondays ever recorded for a Hollywood release in India.

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Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X on Sunday to describe the film's performance in dramatic terms, calling it a "tsunami at the box office." He highlighted that Saturday's collections had even surpassed Thursday's historic opening day numbers, calling it a testament to the film's extraordinary run. He further noted that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is on track to surpass "Avengers: Endgame's" first-week India total of ₹260.40 crore by as early as its fifth day — Monday — setting a new benchmark for Hollywood releases in the country. According to his breakdown, the film collected ₹61 crore on Thursday, ₹48.30 crore on Friday, and ₹70.80 crore on Saturday, taking its opening three-day total to ₹180.10 crore.

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Star Cast And Creative Team Behind The Blockbuster "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, with Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau rounding out the key cast in significant roles. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film has received an overwhelming response from audiences globally and continues to break box office records across multiple international markets simultaneously.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.