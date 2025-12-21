Spider-Man: Brand New Day wraps filming, director Daniel Destin Cretton calls it ‘biggest, most rewarding film’

Filming has officially wrapped on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, the next instalment in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man series.

Daniel Destin Cretton pens a heartfelt note for the cast, crew of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed the milestone with a personal message shared on social media, thanking his family, cast and crew after months of production.

Cretton described the film as the most rewarding project of his career and highlighted the people who supported him throughout the shoot.

Advertisement

In his note, he wrote, “I’m so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I’ve ever been a part of. To @nik__ki , for laughing through the insanity and carrying our entire family on your back. To my kids, for forcing me to put my phone down and get out of my head long enough to build a fort in the living room with couch cushions. To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day."

Daniel Destin Cretton penned a heartfelt note for Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast and crew.

He continued, "To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can’t wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen. And of course, to @tomholland2013 , for your kind, generous leadership on and off screen, for your relentless work ethic, your fearless performances, and for your friendship. That’s a wrap on Spider-Man: Brand New Day!”

Advertisement

Fan reactions to the announcement The message drew attention from fans, particularly his praise for Tom Holland, who returns as Peter Parker. Holland has led the MCU’s Spider-Man films since Homecoming in 2017 and remains central to Marvel’s Phase Six plans.

Tom's fellow actors Simu Liu and Brie Larson also congratulated Daniel and Tom on the completion of the film.

Simu commented seven red hearts and Brie wrote, “Congrats!!!! Love you bro! Hugs to my spidey too!!! (sic).”

Also Read | Jason Bateman to direct Tom Holland in John Grishams The Partner

While one fan commented, “I believe in you guys so much, this film is going to be awesome (sic),” another wrote, “This Spidey film is going to be GENERATIONAL! (sic).”

A third person commented, “CONGRATS DESTIN BUT NOW CAN WE GET THE OFFICIAL TRAILER PLEASE? (sic).”

Advertisement

More about the film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is intended to be the fourth MCU Spider-Man film and the 38th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which ended with Peter Parker choosing anonymity after the multiverse crisis.

The film is directed by Cretton from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who also wrote the previous Spider-Man trilogy starring Holland. The cast includes Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and several new additions, including Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman and Marvin Jones III.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, the title ‘Brand New Day’ signals a fresh chapter for the character. In Marvel Comics, the storyline marked a reset for Peter Parker after major personal loss, a theme many fans believe the film will explore.

Production began earlier this year and involved extensive location shoots and studio work. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have not yet released footage, but the completion of filming places the project firmly on track.

Advertisement