Spider-Man to The Odyssey: How Asian audiences are powering Hollywood’s 2026 box office

Hollywood's global box office has recorded major numbers in 2026, with several high-profile releases drawing particularly strong audiences across Asian markets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $2.4 billion worldwide, according to the figures provided, making it the third-highest-grossing film ever. In India, the film has emerged as the biggest Hollywood release of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame.

The film has collected an estimated ₹550 crore in India, equivalent to nearly $65 million, according to the figures provided.

China has also emerged as an important market for the film. The movie has generated approximately 1.03 billion Chinese yuan, or nearly $142 million, at the country's box office.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand after its strong box office run

China and South Korea add to Hollywood's global run The strong performance extends beyond Spider-Man: Brand New Day. South Korean audiences have also contributed significantly to the year's box-office numbers.

South Korean movie Go has generated more than 68 billion South Korean won, equivalent to nearly $50 million in ticket sales.

The figures highlight the importance of Asian markets to the theatrical performance of major international releases.

Also Read | Mirzapur The Movie Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi film maintains strong run

The Odyssey benefits from Nolan's fan base Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has maintained strong momentum at the global box office, earning $1.627 billion worldwide, according to the figures provided.

The film is described as the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 and the top-performing R-rated release ever.

Asian markets have contributed substantially to the film's performance.

In South Korea, The Odyssey has earned 100 billion South Korean won, or nearly $74 million, overtaking established superhero records to become the country's top Hollywood attraction of the year.

China has also recorded strong numbers, with exhibitors reporting earnings of 665 million Chinese yuan, equivalent to nearly $92.7 million.

India remains a key market for Nolan In India, The Odyssey has earned roughly ₹200 crore, or nearly $24 million, according to the figures provided.

Nolan has a strong fan base in India, and The Odyssey marked the first Nolan directorial to enjoy a premiere in the country.

The film's performance in India adds to the growing contribution of Asian markets to Hollywood's global theatrical revenues.

Coyote vs. Acme sees modest theatrical performance Meanwhile, Coyote vs. Acme has recorded a comparatively modest theatrical run after its journey out of corporate shelving.

The hybrid animation and live-action film has earned $39.84 million worldwide, with the majority of its box-office revenue coming from North America.

The domestic market generated $33.84 million, with audiences contributing to the film's theatrical performance over the Labor Day weekend.

Asia's growing role in Hollywood's box office The performances of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey underline the importance of Asian audiences to Hollywood's global box-office ambitions.

India, China and South Korea have each contributed substantial revenues to the films, while established fan bases for franchises and filmmakers have helped drive theatrical audiences.