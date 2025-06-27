Spider-Man Trilogy re-releasing in 4K with extended cuts: When and where to watch

Spider-Man Trilogy re-releasing in 4K with extended cuts: Good news for Spider-Man fans! The iconic Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, starring Tobey Maguire is coming back to theatres near you. Additionally, the fans will also get to enjoy the extended 4K versions.

Spider-Man Trilogy re-releasing in theatres The re-release will include special extra scenes in Spider-Man 2, now called Spider-Man 2.1.

When and where to watch Spider-Man Trilogy re-release Spider-Man Trilogy will be re-released in September. While Spider-Man will be out on September 26, Spider-Man 2.1 will hit the big screens again on September 27; and Spider-Man 3 on September 28.

Busy on the above dates? Don't worry, there's always a next time. Fans will also get another chance to watch the three films next weekend as all of them will be shown again on October 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

As per a report of Variety, the tickets will be available on July 25.

The Spider-Man trilogy is the latest movie series to be featured in Fathom Fan Favorites, a special program by Fathom Entertainment that brings back popular old films to theatres for fans to enjoy for a short duration.

The series began in June with the re-release of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, followed by Clueless. Other classics such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Sunset Boulevard, The Sound of Music, and Rocky IV are also set to return to the big screen soon.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man movies have been re-released in theatres.

In April 2024, Cinemark held a special re-release of all the live-action Spider-Man movies by Sony. After Tobey’s trilogy, Andrew Garfield’s two films and Tom Holland’s three Marvel movies were screened again in cinema halls.

Talking about the upcoming re-release of Spider-Man Trilogy in the series, Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment told Variety, “The success of Spider-Man in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations.”