Spider-Noir cancelled after one season despite Nicolas Cage series earning 11 Emmy nominations and strong reviews

Prime Video has cancelled Spider-Noir after a single season, ending Nicolas Cage’s first regular television role despite the series receiving strong reviews and leading the streamer’s Emmy nominations this year.

Prime Video cancels Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir The decision means the Marvel-inspired drama will not return for a second season after its eight-episode run, bringing an unexpectedly swift end to one of Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s most high-profile collaborations.

The cancellation is particularly striking because Spider-Noir had entered the current Emmy cycle with 11 nominations, more than any other Prime Video programme this year. It also earned a 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a 90% audience score based on more than 1,000 ratings.

Neither Prime Video nor Amazon MGM Studios publicly explained why the series was not renewed.

Spider-Noir starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a weary private investigator navigating 1930s New York while confronting a former life as the city’s only superhero. The series adapted the Spider-Man Noir corner of Marvel comics, but leaned heavily into detective fiction and period drama rather than following the conventional modern superhero formula.

Cage was joined by Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot served as the showrunners.

What made this show stand out? The series also gave viewers an unusual choice. It was released in both an authentic black-and-white version and a full-colour version, allowing audiences to experience the story either as a classic noir production or in what Prime Video described as “True-Hue” colour.

Spider-Noir first premiered on MGM+ in the United States on May 25, before all eight episodes were released globally on Prime Video on May 27. The show was produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video.

Its cancellation, however, does not signal the end of the broader relationship between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The series was the first Marvel-related programme to reach screens under the companies’ multi-title agreement to develop television projects based on characters from Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters. Sony controls film and television rights associated with a vast catalogue of Spider-Man-linked characters, encompassing more than 900 Marvel characters.

The partnership itself will continue. Deadline and other industry reports indicate that Amazon and Sony are developing multiple projects under the arrangement, with at least one said to be moving closer to a series order, although details of the project remain under wraps.

That makes Spider-Noir’s fate somewhat unusual. The show has ended, but the universe-building strategy behind it has not.

For Cage, the cancellation also closes a significant chapter. He had previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but Spider-Noir marked his first time taking on a regular leading role in a television series.