Spider-Noir cancelled after one season despite Nicolas Cage series earning 11 Emmy nominations and strong reviews

Prime Video has cancelled Spider-Noir after a single season, ending Nicolas Cage’s first regular television role despite the series receiving strong reviews and leading the streamer’s Emmy nominations this year.

Prime Video cancels Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir The decision means the Marvel-inspired drama will not return for a second season after its eight-episode run, bringing an unexpectedly swift end to one of Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s most high-profile collaborations.

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The cancellation is particularly striking because Spider-Noir had entered the current Emmy cycle with 11 nominations, more than any other Prime Video programme this year. It also earned a 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a 90% audience score based on more than 1,000 ratings.

Neither Prime Video nor Amazon MGM Studios publicly explained why the series was not renewed.

Spider-Noir starred Cage as Ben Reilly, a weary private investigator navigating 1930s New York while confronting a former life as the city’s only superhero. The series adapted the Spider-Man Noir corner of Marvel comics, but leaned heavily into detective fiction and period drama rather than following the conventional modern superhero formula.

Cage was joined by Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot served as the showrunners.

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What made this show stand out? The series also gave viewers an unusual choice. It was released in both an authentic black-and-white version and a full-colour version, allowing audiences to experience the story either as a classic noir production or in what Prime Video described as “True-Hue” colour.

Spider-Noir first premiered on MGM+ in the United States on May 25, before all eight episodes were released globally on Prime Video on May 27. The show was produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video.

Its cancellation, however, does not signal the end of the broader relationship between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The series was the first Marvel-related programme to reach screens under the companies’ multi-title agreement to develop television projects based on characters from Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters. Sony controls film and television rights associated with a vast catalogue of Spider-Man-linked characters, encompassing more than 900 Marvel characters.

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The partnership itself will continue. Deadline and other industry reports indicate that Amazon and Sony are developing multiple projects under the arrangement, with at least one said to be moving closer to a series order, although details of the project remain under wraps.

That makes Spider-Noir’s fate somewhat unusual. The show has ended, but the universe-building strategy behind it has not.

For Cage, the cancellation also closes a significant chapter. He had previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but Spider-Noir marked his first time taking on a regular leading role in a television series.

All eight episodes remain available to stream on Prime Video

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.