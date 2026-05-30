Spider-Noir Ending Breakdown: What happens to Ben, who dies, and will there be a Season 2?

noirThe final two episodes of Spider-Noir bring together nearly every major storyline introduced throughout the season, culminating in an action-packed finale that balances emotional payoffs with high-stakes confrontations.

While the episodes feature multiple twists, its core remains centred on Ben Reilly’s struggle to save those harmed by wartime experimentation and finally accept his role as the city’s protector.

Advertisement

The episode begins with Ben’s capture at the hands of Dr Faber, who kidnaps him in a desperate attempt to save her son, Ogden. Her plan is rooted in the unique properties of Ben’s blood, which she believes can be used to develop a cure for the victims of the horrific experiments carried out by German forces during the war.

Advertisement

Fortunately for both mother and son, the gamble succeeds. Dr Faber manages to create an antidote capable of reversing the effects suffered by those who had been subjected to the experiments. In doing so, the story shifts away from simple hero-versus-villain conflict and focuses on themes of healing and redemption.

However, the victory is short-lived. Before Silvermane can storm the underground laboratory with his men—Flint, Lonnie and Leyden—a recovering Ogden helps Ben escape. Ben takes the antidote with him, intending to deliver it to those who need it most, including Lonnie, Flint and Leyden. Tragically, Dr Faber and Ogden are killed by Silvermane’s forces before they can learn that a cure already exists.

Their deaths become one of the episode’s most emotional moments and serve as a reminder of the human cost of Silvermane’s relentless pursuit of power.

Advertisement

The antidote storyline pays off when Ben and Robbie confront Lonnie. Working together, they successfully administer the cure, and Lonnie recovers almost immediately. His transformation highlights the possibility of redemption that runs throughout the finale. Grateful for the help he received, Lonnie assists the pair before Ben temporarily loses his powers and retreats to Robbie’s apartment to recover.

Advertisement

What follows is perhaps the episode’s most surprising sequence. Karen arrives with news that she has met Cat Hardy, only for Silvermane’s men to interrupt and drag Ben away. Silvermane hopes to use Ben as leverage, believing that will convince the mysterious Spider to abandon Morris and join his side.

At this stage, suspicion begins to grow around Ben’s secret identity. Leyden recognises him as the man who once helped soldiers subjected to experimentation, and the pieces slowly begin to fall into place. Silvermane escalates matters by threatening Cat at gunpoint, prompting her to reveal that she was responsible for placing a hit on him and had wanted him dead all along.

This foreshadows the villain’s eventual downfall.

The episode’s biggest twist arrives when the Spider finally appears—and it turns out to be Robbie. The reveal injects a welcome sense of camaraderie into the story, demonstrating the lengths to which Ben’s closest friend was willing to go in order to protect him and others.

Advertisement

While Robbie distracts Silvermane, Ben’s powers finally return. The restored hero launches into action, battling Silvermane’s men while chaos erupts around him. Silvermane attempts to flee but is pursued by Cat. After an intense confrontation, she shoots him dead, bringing an end to one of the season’s most dangerous antagonists.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Ben faces Leyden and Flint in the finale’s climactic showdown. Flint eventually appears exhausted by the violence, while Leyden becomes consumed by his own abilities. His obsession with power ultimately proves fatal. Ben defeats and kills Leyden before handing a syringe containing the antidote to Cat, who remains beside Flint after he has been electrocuted during the fight.

The closing moments offer a sense of resolution rarely seen in darker superhero stories. Silvermane is dead. Morris has won the election. Flint recovers and reunites with Cat. Ben’s agency evolves into Reilly Ruiz Investigations, reflecting a new chapter in his life. Robbie launches his own newspaper, signalling fresh opportunities for independent journalism in the city.

The finale ties together its major storylines effectively, rewarding viewers who followed the season’s interconnected mysteries and character arcs. It is a conclusion defined not merely by victory, but by recovery, accountability and renewal.

Advertisement

Perhaps the only lingering irony is that if Ben had known more about how Spider-Man traditionally handled electrically powered foes such as Electro, dealing with Leyden’s powers might have been considerably easier. Instead, he had to learn the hard way.

By the end of the episode, however, Ben Reilly has emerged stronger, the city has begun to heal, and the future of Spider-Noir is left on a hopeful note.

Since there are no ends left untied, it remains unclear whether Spider-Noir will return for a second season. There were no cliffhangers and no post-credits scenes that would clearly hint at a continuation. As of now, it depends on Nicolas Cage, creator Oren Uziel, and the rest of the cast and crew to decide. But if there is another season, the fans would undoubtedly be very happy with that announcement.

Advertisement

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.