Spider-Noir first look: Nicolas Cage in gritty superhero series set during the Great Depression-era New York

Nicolas Cage is officially returning to the Spider-Verse, this time in a live-action role as the gritty, noir-style superhero in “Spider-Noir,” a new series co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.

The first-look image for the series has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of Nicolas Cage's brooding take on the mid-century hero, first introduced in animated form in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

1930s New York. One hero. A new web Set in Great Depression-era New York, “Spider-Noir” follows an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator, who also happens to be the city’s only costumed crimefighter. The series marks Nicolas Cage’s first television role, portraying a darker, vintage version of Spider-Man that pays homage to pulp fiction and noir cinema of the era.

The series will be available to watch in both black-and-white and color, allowing viewers to choose how they experience the stylised setting.

Cast & characters

In addition to Cage, the series will feature a diverse ensemble cast including:

Li Jun Li (Sinners)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jack Huston (American Hustle)

Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo)

Guest stars will include Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Cameron Britton, Kai Caster, Cary Christopher, Lukas Haas, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Andrew Robinson, and Amanda Schull.

Release date and streaming “Spider-Noir” is set to premiere sometime in 2026, though an exact date has not yet been revealed. The series will first air on MGM+’s cable and satellite channels in the US, followed by a global release on Amazon Prime Video the following day.

Who is Spider-Man Noir? Spider-Man Noir, also known as Spider-Noir or simply Noir, is an alternate version of Peter Parker from Marvel’s Noir universe. Like the original, he gains his powers from a radioactive spider and takes on the mantle of crimefighter after the death of his Uncle Ben — but this version operates in a much darker, more violent world, using detective skills and old-school grit rather than quippy charm.