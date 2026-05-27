Spider-Noir Review: A moody, gorgeous reinvention of the Spider-Man mythos led by Nicolas Cage

For decades, Spider-Man stories have largely belonged to bright skylines, teenage awkwardness and heroes learning responsibility the hard way. Spider-Noir takes that familiar mythology and drags it into something far moodier — a rain-soaked 1930s New York filled with corruption, cigarette smoke and men who look permanently haunted by their own decisions. And somehow, it works brilliantly.

Developed by Oren Uziel for Amazon MGM Studios’s MGM+ and Prime Video, Spider-Noir reimagines Marvel’s cult-favourite noir character as an ageing private investigator trying to outrun his past while violence and corruption consume the city around him. Set within Sony’s expanding Spider-Man universe, the series feels less interested in traditional superhero spectacle and more invested in telling a hard-boiled detective story that just happens to feature a man in a mask.

What fascinated me most, however, was how dramatically the viewing experience changes depending on which version of the show you watch.

The series was shot and processed for release in both black-and-white and “True-Hue” colour, with the production team using separate post-production treatments to create two distinct visual identities. After watching the black-and-white episodes first and then moving to the colour version, I genuinely felt as though I was watching two entirely different shows.

The monochrome cut plays like a hard-boiled detective drama with genuine stakes — tense, melancholy and surprisingly intimate. Meanwhile, the hyper-saturated True-Hue version leans fully into comic-book spectacle. It is pulpier, louder and far more playful. One version makes you focus on the tragedy of Ben Reilly; the other reminds you that this is still, ultimately, a Spider-Man story.

And at the centre of both is Nicolas Cage, who once again proves why nobody else could have played this role.

Cage previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the Spider-Verse films and famously played Ghost Rider in Marvel’s earlier live-action era, but Spider-Noir gives him something richer to chew on. This is not a quippy young Peter Parker figuring life out. Ben Reilly is older, worn down and visibly carrying decades of regret. Cage plays him with that unmistakable blend of swagger and sadness that only he can pull off. He is suave, endlessly charming, constantly stumbling into trouble and deeply convincing as a man who does not really want to go back to being a hero.

There is a moment when we properly see Ben transform into The Spider for the first time, swinging across the skyline in a sweeping shot that instantly takes your breath away. The landing is far less graceful, admittedly, but that awkwardness is exactly what makes the moment memorable. This version of Spider-Man feels human. Tired. Slightly broken.

The supporting cast elevates the material considerably. Karen Rodriguez’s Janet, Ben’s secretary and perpetual voice of reason, quickly became one of my favourite characters. Their chemistry is genuinely adorable because Janet sees through every excuse Ben makes while still standing by him. Rodriguez gives the role warmth and confidence without ever turning Janet into a cliché damsel or sidekick.

Lamorne Morris, playing journalist Robbie Robertson, brings a very different energy to the show. Fans of his comedic work will immediately recognise flashes of that “Prank Sinatra” charisma, but Morris wisely keeps Robbie grounded. Beneath the humour is someone who desperately wants Ben to embrace being The Spider because he knows the city needs him. Their friendship becomes one of the emotional anchors of the series.

Li Jun Li’s Cat Hardy, meanwhile, walks straight out of classic noir cinema. As the femme fatale with dangerously good chemistry opposite Ben Reilly, she turns nearly every scene into a slow-burning flirtation. Li plays Cat with confidence and mystery, but what surprised me most was her musical performance work throughout the series. She is a fantastic singer, and the nightclub sequences become some of the show’s most atmospheric moments.

Then there is Brendan Gleeson, who arrives with the gravitas you would expect from a veteran actor of his calibre. He is magnetic whenever he appears — though I will admit subtitles may become necessary during some scenes. Not because he mutters like a noir character, but because of that accent – which also makes him seem dangerous.

Visually, Spider-Noir is gorgeous. The production design commits fully to the 1930s setting without making it feel like cosplay. Every office looks suffocating, every jazz club feels dangerous and every rooftop seems suspended in fog. The black-and-white presentation especially allows the lighting to do extraordinary work. Faces disappear into shadow; silhouettes matter more than spectacle.

But perhaps the series’ secret weapon is Kris Bowers’ score. The music is stunning throughout — melancholic when it needs to be, romantic in quieter moments and thunderous once the action takes over. It ties the entire atmosphere together beautifully.

What surprised me most about Spider-Noir is that beneath all the stylised visuals and comic-book mythology is a genuinely compelling detective series. Yes, there are masks, mobsters and dramatic rooftop swings. But there is also loneliness, guilt and a city depending on a man who can barely keep himself together.