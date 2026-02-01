Spider-Noir teaser OUT: Nicolas Cage brings a brooding, bold twist to Spider-Man

The first official teaser trailer for Spider-Noir has dropped, giving audiences a first look at the moody, stylish live-action series starring Nicolas Cage as a darker version of a Spider-Man variant.

Spider-Noir Teaser Trailer Out — A Gritty New Take on Spider-Man The trailer was released on 12 February alongside confirmation of the premiere date and key cast members.

Based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, the series brings a fresh twist to the beloved web-slinger mythos by placing him in the 1930s as a seasoned private investigator who must confront his past and inner demons while trying to protect New York City.

The teaser highlights two distinct visual styles for the upcoming series. One version is presented in classic black and white, evoking the hard-boiled detective films of the 1930s, while another version appears in vibrant true-hue colour — giving viewers a choice in how they want to experience the story.

Advertisement

In Spider-Noir, Cage plays Ben Reilly, a once-masked vigilante now working as a private eye after a personal tragedy. When a new threat arises that the city cannot ignore, he must grapple with his dual identity as “The Spider” and a man worn down by life’s challenges.

This visual choice harkens back to the noir genre’s cinematic roots. The tagline in the teaser riffs on one of Spider-Man’s most famous quotes, humourously stating: “With no power, comes no responsibility.” It sets the tone for a series that combines superhero action with introspection and style.

Advertisement

More about the show and cast The series is not just about crime-fighting spectacle. It blends superhero lore with classic detective drama, exploring themes of loss, resilience and redemption. The 1930s New York setting is drenched in rain-soaked streets, long shadows and stark contrasts — a perfect backdrop for this reinterpretation of a familiar hero.

The series boasts a strong ensemble alongside Nicolas Cage. Lamorne Morris plays journalist Robbie Robertson, while Li Jun Li appears as nightclub singer Cat Hardy. Karen Rodriguez takes on the role of Janet, a sharp assistant detective who works closely with Ben Reilly. The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson and Jack Huston in key supporting roles, adding further weight to the noir drama. Together, the line-up blends familiar Hollywood faces with rising talent, strengthening the show’s gritty, character-driven world.

Advertisement

Release Date and Where to Watch Spider-Noir is set to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories globally. It will first appear on MGM+’s linear channel in the United States, followed by the global Prime Video launch. The full season will be available on 27 May 2026 with all episodes released together for streaming.

This dual release reflects a growing trend in television where streaming platforms bring cinematic scale to episodic storytelling, especially in the superhero genre.

Unlike typical comic book adaptations that lean heavily on action and spectacle, Spider-Noir seems poised to blend mood, character and genre homage. The noir sensibility — both visual and narrative — sets it apart from other Spider-Man projects.

Advertisement

Fans of the Spider-Verse films will recognise Cage’s connection to the character. He previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel. This live-action series expands that legacy, offering a more grounded, introspective take on a familiar figure.