'Spider-Verse' spin-off 'Spider-Punk' in development at Sony with Daniel Kaluuya: Report

Sony Pictures Animation is developing a new spinoff titled 'Spider-Punk', focusing on Hobie Brown, the punk-rock Spider-Man. Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced Hobie, is co-writing the project. While details are scarce, excitement is high among fans as the Spider-Verse saga continues.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published6 Aug 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Daniel Kaluuya voiced Spider-Punk in 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse'.
Sony Pictures Animation is diving deeper into the Spider-Verse with an all-new spinoff: ‘Spider-Punk’. The animated feature, currently in early development, will centre on Hobie Brown — the punk-rock version of Spider-Man first introduced in 2023’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

‘Spider-Punk’ spinoff in the works at Sony with Daniel Kaluuya

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, who voiced the rebellious British superhero in the ‘Across the Spider-Verse’, is developing and co-writing the new project alongside Ajon Singh.

Though plot specifics are still under wraps, the film is expected to showcase Hobie Brown’s anarchic brand of heroism, powered not just by spider-strength but by a guitar that doubles as a weapon.

Kaluuya’s character made a memorable debut in Across the Spider-Verse, which introduced audiences to a multitude of alternate Spider-Men from across the multiverse. Hobie quickly became a fan favourite, and he’s expected to return in ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’, currently slated for release on June 25, 2027.

More about the franchise

While there’s no set release date for Spider-Punk, its announcement has already stirred excitement among fans of the franchise.

The new film expands the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Spider-Verse saga. The original 2018 film, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, earned over $384 million worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Its sequel, ‘Across the Spider-Verse’, far exceeded expectations with a global box office haul of $690 million.

The story of Miles Morales will now continue in the upcoming ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ — where he finds himself a fugitive trying to save his family.

