Spike Lee Evokes NYC’s Magic Amid White House Crackdowns

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- There are a handful of filmmakers whom we reflexively think of as New York City directors — Gothamites who tell stories about the city and its people with a native’s knowledge, insight and compassion. Martin Scorsese is the most obvious; Sidney Lumet is also clearly in the running. Then there’s Spike Lee, perhaps the most New York of New York directors, whose pictures are rarely set outside of the five boroughs, and whose brash NYC identity comes across not only in his work but in his interviews, writings and even appearances at major sporting events.

So it comes as no shock that his latest feature film, Highest 2 Lowest, is a New York movie through and through. What’s more surprising is that it arrives at a time when anti-city rhetoric feels louder than ever from the government, so the film serves as a striking response.

The story, which originated in Ed McBain’s 1959 novel King’s Ransom and was previously adapted by Akira Kurosawa into the 1963 film High and Low, is fairly straightforward. David King (Denzel Washington) is a wealthy music mogul who lives in a penthouse apartment and enjoys a life of luxury, though his label has faltered in recent years and is on the verge of sale to a competitor. Just as he’s assembling the cash to take over the deal on his own terms, he gets a terrifying phone call: his teenage son has been kidnapped. After several frantic hours, the NYPD discovers that it’s not King’s son who has been abducted, but his best friend, the son of King’s loyal chauffeur (Jeffrey Wright). And so it becomes an ethical dilemma: Will King spend his entire fortune to save someone else’s child?

These revelations, conversations and conflicts occupy most of the first half of Highest 2 Lowest, which many critics (and, as far as I can tell, viewers) agree is the picture’s less successful section. It takes place primarily up in the clouds within the walls of the King family penthouse, which is isolated and detached. The movie comes to life when King leaves that elevation (literally and figuratively) and gets down on ground level — where the life and blood of the city is.

He hits the streets for the centerpiece sequence, in which the mogul has been instructed by the kidnappers to personally deliver the ransom. Incognito in a ballcap and shades, carrying the loot in a backpack (Nike Air Jordan, of course — this is a Spike Lee Joint), he’s instructed to take the 4 train into the Bronx. As the subway zips through its stops, the rousing musical score rising, we realize it’s game day; Yankee fans are getting on the train, which takes them mere steps from Yankee Stadium at the 161st St stop. They’re rowdy and ready, loaded for bear, exchanging fist pounds and starting their pro-Yankee (and anti-Red Sox) chants.As the train approaches 161st, moviegoers can see what’s happening on the ground: the Puerto Rican Day Parade, where the legendary Eddie Palmieri Salsa Orchestra is playing. As these threads converge, Lee deftly braids them together — the action of the plot, the salsa music of the parade, the fans chanting “LET’S GO YANKEES.” First, they run in parallel, then they collide. Every seemingly disconnected element moves in rhythm with the others, resulting in a joyful and incredible city symphony.

Spike Lee might not have initially envisioned Highest 2 Lowest as a Donald Trump-era movie. At least that’s what it seems, as the film is set right now, in summer of the Year of Our Lord 2025, but King’s son has a giant Kamala Harris “FORWARD” poster on his wall — the kind of thing her supporters likely don’t still have up, lest it serve as a reminder of what could have been.In reality, we are in Trump 2.0, and one of the key themes of this young administration has been a pronounced suspicion, if not hatred, of our cities. There’s precedent for that sort of thing; after all, New York City in the 1970s and 1980s was a near-wasteland of violent crime. That turbulence was vividly captured in the crime thrillers of the era, pictures such as Death Wish, The Warriors, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three and Taxi Driver. Today, data show that the city is now one of the safest in the US, but Trump, in many ways, is still stuck in the New York of the 1980s, where he rose to prominence. His virulent view of all cities reflects that mindset.

As a result, we’re seeing more widespread anti-urban sentiment now than we’ve seen in decades, and much of it is coming from our federal government. Trump is all but unleashing martial law on Washington, DC, because of “high crime” — backed not by numbers, but vibes. He'll send federal troops there and into Los Angeles primarily, it seems, because they are diverse cities with liberal leaders and progressive policies. And Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has spent a lot of time trying to make it seem as though the New York City subways are something out of Death Wish.

And yet here’s Spike Lee, in this summer of unrest, showing us how this city — like so many others — is a lively, vibrant, multicultural utopia. That’s not the main takeaway from Highest 2 Lowest, and it certainly isn’t the one the filmmaker intended. But it may be the film’s most valuable contribution to an increasingly uneasy cultural moment.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Jason Bailey is a film critic and historian whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Vulture, the Playlist, Slate and Rolling Stone. He is the author, most recently, of 'Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend.'

