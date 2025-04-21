Spike Lee reveals how a meme led to A$AP Rockys casting in Highest 2 Lowest

Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): Acclaimed director Spike Lee has revealed that he cast A$AP Rocky in his upcoming film 'Highest 2 Lowest' after seeing a meme comparing the rapper to his co-star Denzel Washington.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Lee shared that he stumbled upon the meme on Instagram four or five years ago, which sparked his interest in casting Rocky in the film.

Lee recalled, "What's funny is that I was looking at Instagram four or five years ago and people were saying that A$AP looked like he's Denzel's son," as quoted by Deadline.

He added that the meme comparison was actually used in the film, highlighting the interesting dynamic between the two leads.

Rocky's role in 'Highest 2 Lowest' marks another significant project for the rapper, who made his on-screen debut in 2015's 'Dope' and most recently starred in A24's 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'.

Lee praised Rocky during the interview and said, "A$AP, man, he fire... there's some scenes where him and D head to head - he ain't backing up. Like, 'I'm here too,'" as quoted by Deadline.

'Highest 2 Lowest' is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese film 'High and Low'.

The film stars Denzel Washington as a titan music mogul targeted with a life-or-death ransom plot.

According to Lee, Rocky plays "the main role" in the film, which is set to premiere at Cannes next month.

Lee expressed his satisfaction with the film, saying, "So very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing it with the world."