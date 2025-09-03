'Spirit of Punjab shall never break...': SRK shares emotional note for families hit by floods

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his prayers and support to the people of Punjab, as floods have caused extensive damage. Heavy rains have submerged parts of the state, displacing thousands, damaging homes, and destroying crops.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, the actor said his "heart goes out" to those suffering in Punjab, adding that the "spirit of Punjab shall never break."

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength... The spirit of Punjab shall never break... may God bless them all," wrote SRK.

Earlier in the day, actress Alia Bhatt also shared her thoughts for those caught in the crisis and offered her "love, strength, and prayers" to families struggling in the disaster.

"My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength, and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Several celebrities, including Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others, have shown their sincere concern over the adversity.

Sidharth Malhotra, posting on X, wrote that his "heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab" and prayed for "strength, safety, and relief for all."

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar, working closely with NGOs and local authorities to help people on the ground.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also expressed his support. "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

On Monday, singer-actor Ammy Virk also announced on Instagram that he and his team had adopted 200 homes of affected families.

"Our hearts ache seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter -- it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," he said.