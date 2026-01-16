Spirit release date announced: Prabhas–Sandeep Reddy Vanga film to hit theatres in March 2027

Spirit release date out: The release date of Spirit, one of the most awaited Indian films in the pipeline, has been officially locked. Starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film will hit theatres worldwide on 5 March 2027.

The announcement was made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday through an Instagram post, where he shared a promotional visual confirming the theatrical release date. The update immediately sparked buzz among fans, given the scale of anticipation surrounding the Prabhas–Vanga collaboration.

Advertisement

Spirit features an ensemble cast that includes Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj. While details about the storyline are being kept under wraps, the film is expected to deliver an intense, character-driven narrative, combining action with emotional depth — a style the director is known for.

Soon after the release date was revealed, social media was flooded with reactions. Fans praised Prabhas’ pan-India appeal, with many calling the film one of his biggest projects yet. At the same time, several expressed impatience over the long wait, with comments questioning why the film is slated for 2027. Despite this, the overwhelming sentiment reflected excitement and high expectations from the project.

Advertisement

The buzz around Spirit had already begun earlier this year, when the makers unveiled the film’s first look at midnight on 1 January 2026. The poster, which quickly went viral, showed Prabhas in a rugged and intense avatar, with long hair and visible bruises, setting a gritty tone for the film. The visual — featuring Triptii Dimri lighting a cigarette for him — hinted at a dark, raw narrative and instantly heightened audience curiosity.

A user wrote, “First Dhundhar 2, then Toxic and Now Spirit. Competition is high af.”

Another user wrote, "

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose previous films have been noted for their bold storytelling and emotional intensity. With a big-budget scale, a strong cast and a director known for polarising yet impactful cinema, the film is already being positioned as a major theatrical event ahead of its 2027 release.