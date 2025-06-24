Splitsville trailer: Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona explore open marriage in chaotic comedy

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): The makers of Dakota Johnson starrer 'Splitsville' recently unveiled the trailer of the comedy film, 'Splitsville', directed by Michael Angelo Covino.

Advertisement

In the trailer for their new comedy, Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are at opposite ends of two collapsing marriages, reported People.

The film production company, Neon, recently released the trailer for 'Splitsville', which revolves around two couples who explore non-monogamy and face various consequences after one couple begins to reckon with a possible divorce.

The trailer shows Arjona's character Ashley telling her husband Carey (Kyle Marvin) that she wants a divorce and has cheated on him, reported People.

In response, he seeks advice from his friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (writer-director Michael Angelo Covino) and learns they've embarked on an open marriage.

After learning about his friends' open marriage, Carey and Julie hook up, but Paul grows incredibly angry upon learning this, throwing all four characters' friendships and relationships with each other into question. As the trailer shows, physical fights, arguments, and car crashes ensue, as reported by People.

Advertisement

"After Ashley asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey runs to his friends, Julie and Paul, for support," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

It adds, "He's shocked to discover that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage, that is until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos."

The movie's cast also features Succession alum Nicholas Braun, David Castaneda and O-T Fagbenle, reported People.