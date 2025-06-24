‘Splitsville’ trailer OUT: Dakota Johnson stars in chaotic comedy of love, lust and betrayal

First glimpse of Cannes-premiered comedy reveals a tangled web of open marriages and divorce-fuelled drama

The trailer for Splitsville, the upcoming American comedy directed by Michael Angelo Covino and starring Dakota Johnson, has officially dropped—offering a glimpse into a messy, hilarious, and emotionally charged tale of modern love gone sideways.

Premiering in the Cannes Premiere section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, the film is now set for a theatrical release via Neon on August 22, 2025.

Watch the trailer here:

Set in a world where relationship rules are rewritten—and promptly broken—Splitsville follows two couples whose lives collide in unexpected ways after a confession of infidelity turns one divorce into a four-way fallout.

The trailer opens with Ashley (Adria Arjona) coolly informing her husband Carey (Kyle Marvin) that she’s cheated and wants a divorce. Stunned, Carey wordlessly steps out of the car and bolts across a field—arriving at the home of Paul (played by director Covino) and Julie (Dakota Johnson), a couple in an open relationship.

When Julie and Carey inevitably sleep together, things seem in keeping with Paul and Julie’s non-monogamous arrangement—until Carey admits the affair to Paul. What follows, as teased in the trailer, is an explosive chain reaction filled with tension, betrayal, and comic mayhem.

Produced by Johnson herself, the film also stars Nicholas Braun, David Castañeda, O-T Fagbenle, Charlie Gillespie and Simon Webster.