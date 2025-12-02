Spotify Wrapped 2025 is ‘coming soon’: Release date clues, App update alert & what it typically includes

Spotify users are still waiting for the release of Wrapped 2025, with the platform only teasing that it is “Coming Soon.” The company has urged listeners to update their app ahead of the rollout.

As Spotify delays announcing the Wrapped 2025 launch date, users have been asked to update their app to prepare for the feature.
Spotify is keeping users guessing about when its much-anticipated Wrapped 2025 feature will launch. As December begins, the streaming giant is yet to announce an official release date, though it teased in a December 1 social media post that the feature is “Coming Soon.”

App update prompt issued

Ahead of the rollout, Spotify urged users to update their app.

“Get the updated app to experience 2025 Wrapped at its best,” the platform said, also sharing a QR code for the latest version.

A global cultural trend

Since debuting in 2015, Spotify Wrapped has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, offering users a personalised, shareable snapshot of their top songs, artists and genres.

What we know about Wrapped 2025

Spotify Wrapped release dates from past years suggest a clear pattern: Spotify usually unveils its annual recap in the final days of November or the first week of December. While the platform hasn’t confirmed the 2025 release date yet, previous drops — including Dec. 4 (2024), Nov. 29 (2023), Nov. 30 (2022), and early December dates in earlier years — indicate that Wrapped 2025 is likely just around the corner.

How Wrapped works

Each year, Spotify compiles a user’s listening data—collected from January 1 through fall—into an interactive display that appears when the app is opened.

What users can expect

Wrapped typically includes:

-Top songs

-Top artists

-Top genres

-Total listening minutes

-Shareable cards for social media

Users will be able to view Wrapped 2025 within the app as soon as it launches—provided their app is updated.

