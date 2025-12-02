Spotify Wrapped 2025 is ‘coming soon’: Release date clues, App update alert & what it typically includes

Spotify is keeping users guessing about when its much-anticipated Wrapped 2025 feature will launch. As December begins, the streaming giant is yet to announce an official release date, though it teased in a December 1 social media post that the feature is “Coming Soon.”

App update prompt issued Ahead of the rollout, Spotify urged users to update their app.

“Get the updated app to experience 2025 Wrapped at its best,” the platform said, also sharing a QR code for the latest version.

A global cultural trend Since debuting in 2015, Spotify Wrapped has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, offering users a personalised, shareable snapshot of their top songs, artists and genres.

What we know about Wrapped 2025 Spotify Wrapped release dates from past years suggest a clear pattern: Spotify usually unveils its annual recap in the final days of November or the first week of December. While the platform hasn’t confirmed the 2025 release date yet, previous drops — including Dec. 4 (2024), Nov. 29 (2023), Nov. 30 (2022), and early December dates in earlier years — indicate that Wrapped 2025 is likely just around the corner.

How Wrapped works Each year, Spotify compiles a user’s listening data—collected from January 1 through fall—into an interactive display that appears when the app is opened.

What users can expect Wrapped typically includes:

-Top artists

-Top genres

-Total listening minutes

-Shareable cards for social media