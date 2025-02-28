Squad 36 OTT release: Check cast, plot and where to watch - Here’s all you need to know

Squad 36 release date: Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of French crime thriller Squad 36. The movie has been directed by Olivier Marchal, who is known for his gritty crime thrillers such as 'Overdose' and '36th Precinct'.

When will Squad 36 release The Squad 36 movie hit the OTT platform Netflix on Friday, February 28. With actors Victor Belmondo and Juliette Dol in the lead, Squad 36 revolves around a troubled police officer, who investigates the murder of two of his colleagues, and another officer who has disappeared.

Advertisement

Squad 36 cast Squad 36 stars French actor Victor Belmondo in the lead role of Commandant Antonie Cerda. Meanwhile, Tewfik Jallab plays the role of Sami Belkai, Cerda's ex-comrade.

Yvan Attal appears in an uncredited role in Squad 36. An Israel-born French actor, Attal has appeared in minor roles in Hollywood films such as ‘The Interpreter’, ‘Anthony Zimmer’, and ‘Rush Hour 3’.

Advertisement

Yvan Attal also provided voice dubbing for Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible 2, Vanilla Sky, and Minority Report, as well as for James McAvoy in Penelope.

Also Read | Aashram 3 Part 2 OTT release: When and where to watch crime thriller online

Squad 36 is adapted from Michel Tourscher’s novel “Flic Requiem”.

Squad 36 trailer The trailer for Squad 36 was released on February 4.

Watch the trailer here:

Advertisement

Squad 36 follows the story of senior police officer Antoine Cerda, who is transferred to the Anti-Crime Brigade.

When two officers are reported killed and another goes missing from Antonie's previous brigade, Cerda begins his own investigation. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a deeply rooted feud within the police force.