Squid Game 3 OTT release date and time: When will Netflix start streaming the final season in India?

South Korea's hit show Squid Game returns one final time with its much-anticipated finale, Squid Game Season 3. It set to release this Friday. Still can’t find it on Netflix? Here's exactly when the show will premiere in India and other regions.

When will Netflix stream Squid Game Season 3 in India The twisted survival show will premiere its griping third season with six episodes on the OTT giant. It is the shortest season ever as season 1 had nine episodes and season 2 had seven.

The episodes will be released worldwide on 27 June. Netflix's go-to timings for any release are 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

However, Squid Game season 3's release time will vary across countries.

In India, the audience can watch Squid Game Season 2 at 12:30 p.m. IST.

Similarly, in the UK, the show will be released at 8 am BST.

In Central Europe, the show will be available from 9 am. While Australia will see Squid Game streaming from 5 pm AEST. In New Zealand, it will be released at 7 pm NZST.

The release time in other regions is as follows:

- 4 am for Brazil

- 5 am for Argentina

- 10 am for South African

- 11 am for Turkey

-3 pm for Thailand

-4 pm for Philippines

-5 pm for Japan

Squid Game Season 3 plot Squid Game Season 3 takes the story forward from last season, taking viewers back into the emotional fallout of Gi Hun’s devastating loss and his jaw-dropping revelation about the Front Man. Now driven by a new purpose, Gi-hun sets out to dismantle the sinister game once and for all.

However, it is not as easy as it seems. The Front Man still remains in control, keeping the deadly game live. This time the suspense is even higher as Gi Hun cannot afford to make any wrong move. It would be interesting to find out the ultimate fate of the Front Man.

Squid Game Season 3 cast Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456)

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007)

Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149)

Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222)

Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)