'Squid Game 3' REVIEW: Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun shine in a season that fails to level up

‘Squid Game’ once felt like a lightning bolt — sharp, shocking, and unforgettable. But by Season 3, the spark is all but gone. While fans may still show up for Lee Jung-jae’s brooding return as Seong Gi-hun, what they’ll find is a tired retread of ideas that no longer shock, surprise, or even fully engage.

This season feels like déjà vu, but without the tension or originality that made the first season so compelling.

Gi-hun's story picks up from where season two stopped and he once again tries to help the people that have entered the deadly game, haunted yet determined. Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon), the determined detective from Season 1, is also back, still on the trail of the mysterious people behind the games and for his brother (who he doesn't know is the Front Man).

But what once felt urgent and dangerous now feels strangely empty. The stakes are high — as always — but the show no longer builds them with the same suspense or emotional depth. There’s a lot of noise, but very little to say that hasn’t already been said.

One of the biggest issues is repetition. The series is locked in a loop, both in structure and theme. We're reminded once again of capitalism’s cruelty — the poor struggling for scraps while the rich look on in sadistic amusement — but the metaphor, while still relevant, lacks new insight. It feels like we’re watching a dull echo of Season 1’s biting message.

The games themselves, once the standout of the show thanks to their elaborate sets and clever twists, now feel rushed and uninspired. The final game especially suffers, relying on digital effects instead of the striking physical design that once defined the series. It’s as if the soul has been sucked out of the spectacle, leaving behind only a digital shell.

What is even worse is that the show slowly kills off every character in the saddest way possible. But, of course, this does not come as a surprise to anyone. Each and every fan favourite character, from trans soldier Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) to pregnant Jun-hee (Jo Yu-ri), no one is spared.

Jun-ho’s investigation is another disappointment. What should have been a thrilling parallel plotline is instead left directionless.

His search yields little, dragging down the pace and offering barely any progress from where he started back in Season 1. This could have been a chance to open up the world of Squid Game, to deepen our understanding of how and why it all exists — but it doesn’t.

That said, it’s not a complete failure. Lee Jung-jae is still magnetic, and his performance brings some much-needed weight to an otherwise flimsy season. His grief and inner conflict are deeply felt, even when the writing around him doesn’t give much to work with. Brief emotional moments flicker here and there, hinting at the greatness this show once achieved.

Needless to say, the entire cast put their best foot forward at every chance they got.

And yes, the final episode has a surprise appearance that’s likely to spark online chatter. But is it enough to redeem the once acclaimed show? Not quite.

If it leads to another spin-off or sequel, one can only hope it brings with it a fresh vision and tighter storytelling.

In the end, Season 3 of ‘Squid Game’ isn’t the worst TV has to offer — but it's far from its best. For longtime fans, there may still be value in watching it through. But for most, it might be time to step away from the game.