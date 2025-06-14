Squid Game 3 trailer public review: Fans hail Lee Jung-jae’s return, call new season an 'emotional knockout'

The trailer for ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 has dropped, and fans are already calling it a powerful and emotional lead-up to what promises to be a gripping final chapter.

The Netflix series, which returns on June 27, picks up from the dramatic end of Season 2 and sets the stage for a darker, more intense journey.

Squid Game 3 trailer out In the trailer, Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), also known as Player 456, appears broken and emotionally drained after the events of the last season. But with the deadly games far from over, he is forced to step back into a world filled with high-stakes challenges and life-altering decisions.

The footage also teases the return of the mysterious Front Man, played by In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), who resumes his control over the game as new VIPs arrive.

Meanwhile, his brother Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun) continues to search for the island, unaware of betrayal looming close.

Watch the latest trailer of 'Squid Game 3' here:

Public reaction to the much-awaited trailer The public response to the trailer has been overwhelmingly emotional and eager. One fan wrote, “Teleport me to June 27th. I want to watch it as soon as possible (sic),” while another said, “They really saved the emotional knockout for the finale… I’m not okay (sic).”

Others praised the quality and drama teased in the trailer, calling it “absolute cinema (sic).” A comment summed up the anticipation best: “Can’t wait for Squid Game 3. Hoping it to be better (sic).”

There’s also a sense of nostalgia, with one fan commenting, “I would like to buy the series please and thank you. I never want to lose my Squid Game memories (sic).”

As the countdown begins, Squid Game 3 is already shaping up to be a major streaming event, promising to bring closure to one of Netflix’s most talked-about shows.