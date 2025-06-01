Squid Game 3 trailer takes social media by storm, netizens buzz: 'Not a simple jump rope game, inspired by Korean…'

Squid Game Season 3 official trailer release took social media by storm after streaming giant Netflix dropped the full-length trailer of the most awaited series. Promising fans a psychological warfare ride, Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) is back in action.

The finale, crafted by Hwang Dong-hyuk, features “the fierce clash between two (Gi-hun and Front Man) worlds” as the latest series picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger. Featuring twisted new spins on classic games, Front Man welcomes mysterious VIPs in Season 3 while his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island. Beloved characters - Hwang Jun-ho, Hyun-ju, and Geum-ja will mark their return in the global K-drama.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Not having to wait 2-3 years between seasons is so refreshing.” Another user replied, “Gi-hun entering Squid Game again like it's a part-time job.”

A third user commented, “The jump rope game doesn’t seem to be just a simple jump rope game… it appears to be inspired by a traditional Korean children’s game called “Kkomaya Kkomaya” (which means “Little friend, little friend” in Korean). While jumping rope, players are likely required to perform small actions in sync with the lyrics—things like “Little friend, little friend, turn around, turn and turn, touch the ground, touch it and touch it, shout hooray.””

A fourth user remarked, “The identity reveal we've all been waiting for is going to be CRAZY.” A fifth user stated, “Netflix blessed us with 4 masterpieces in one day.” A sixth user said, “Less than a month!? Thank you for not making us wait until 2028 after the trailer drops, looks 🔥.”

Squid Game Season 3 release date Netflix in a post on X stated, "Green light, red light aur ek aakhri fight. Watch Squid Game final season out 27 June, only on Netflix."