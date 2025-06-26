Squid Game Season 3: Netflix shares 6-minute ‘sneak-peek’ hours before release of ‘the beginning of the end’ | WATCH

Hours before the highly anticipated show finale of Squid Game, Netflix has released a “sneak peek” into Season 3 of the Korean drama, sharing with fans a glimpse of the first six minutes of “the beginning of the end”.

Squid Game is Netflix’s number one non-English language series of all time.

In a six-minute clip shared by Netflix Tudum, the surviving Squid Game contestants receive a gift-box coffin of their own, Gi-hun, played by Lee Jae.

Gi-hun was last seen leading the failed rebellion of Season 2.

The clip showed the Pink Guards delivering Gi-hun back to the Squid Game dormitory inside one of the coffins usually used for eliminated players.

However, the twist in the tale is that Gi-hun is alive.

Watch 6 minutes of Squid Game Season 3:

‘He has to make choices again’: Lee Jae Talking to Tudum, Lee Jae said Gi-hun has many obstacles ahead of him in Season 3.

While he described the feeling of returning to the competition as “being sucked into a different universe,” Lee said, “When the coffin is opened, Gi-hun is reborn.”

“He has to go back to the competition, play the game again, and make choices again,” he added.

Squid Game Season 3: India release date Squid Game’s third and final season will release globally on Friday, 27 June 2025.

Squid Game Season 3: What to expect? A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger. Although Gi-hun is at his lowest point yet, the Squid Game stops for no one.

According to Netflix Tudum, Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.

With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.

Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst.

Squid Game Season 3 will reveal whether Gi-hun can make the right decisions or whether Front Man finally breaks his spirit.