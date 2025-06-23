Squid Game Season 3 OTT release date: Netflix all set to stream the ‘beginning of the end’; what happened in Season 2?

All set for the Squid Game Season 3 OTT release? As Netflix is all set to stream the “beginning of the end”, the final season of the massively-popular South Korean web series comes just six months after Season 2. The previous season was released on December 26, 2024.

Squid Game 2 reviews After the phenomenal success of Squid Game 1, Season 2 received mixed reviews. While people praised strong acting, deep messages and high drama, the story moved slowly and isn’t as gripping as Season 1.

“It was so badly done, you can tell they are performing from a script, so many cutaways to contestant interviews pre-games where they all have your typical reality TV sob stories… Just over the top, overly dramatic, extremely predictable and poorly produced rubbish,” wrote one user.

“Right from the start, it is non-stop annoying commentary from the contestants spouting off every cliche that has ever existed. It's like they gathered up all of the dumbest people from Family Feud and dumped them here,” came from another.

Many viewers who liked Season 2 claimed that it was not a fictional TV show, but a reality TV show.

“It's just ABSURD how people are so quick to rate this show so low when their basis is that it's not even related to the previous season. NEWSFLASH!!! It's a reality show INSPIRED by the series,” wrote on viewer on IMDb.

Squid Game 3 OTT release date Netflix earlier revealed the Squid Game Season 3 OTT release date. The OTT giant will start streaming all episodes on the same date, June 27. As per reports, the season will have 6 episodes.

In the Squid Game Season 2 finale, Gi-hun tries to lead a revolt against the game makers. The plan nearly succeeds, but the Front Man, secretly Player 001, betrays him. He kills Gi-hun’s close friend Jung-bae and ends the rebellion.