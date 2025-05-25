Squid Game to return on Netflix 'one last time': Check Season 3 release date

Netflix’s number one non-English language series of all time, Squid Game, is returning “one last time” with its own rules.

Squid Game Season 3, the series finale, is being premiered shortly after its Season 2 debuted on Netflix on December 26.

Squid Game Season 3: Release Date Netflix said that Squid Game Season 3 will premiere on the OTT platform on June 27.

In its most recent post for Squid Game 3, Netflix said, “Step into the games one last time. Squid Game Season 3. June 27.”

Watch Squid Game Season 3 teaser here:

In the Squid Game Season 3 teaser, Gi-hun finds himself back in the dorm after his collapsed revolt. Other players also return to the competition with the stakes higher than before.

Squid Game Season 3: Plot In a letter to fans, the writer-director of the web series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said, “The fierce clash between two (Gi-hun and Front Man) worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3.”

A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal — Squid Game Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger.

Gi-hun, who is at his lowest point in this season, will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair.

The finale thrusts the surviving players into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.

In Season 3, Front Man welcomes mysterious VIPs, his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware of a traitor in their midst.

Squid Game Season 3: Cast Squid Game Season 3 's key cast includes:

Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun (Player 456)

Lee Byung-hun as Front Man

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007)

Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149)

Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222)

Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)

Park Gyu-young as No-eul Hwang Dong-hyuk made history with Squid Game at the 74th Primetime Emmys, becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. The series was the first non-English-language show to receive nominations and wins at the award show.