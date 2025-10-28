Srijit Mukherji to bring Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle’s story to screen

Washington: National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is set to bring the fascinating life of Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes, to the big screen, reported Variety.

The upcoming feature, titled Elementary, My Dear Holmes, will be a British-Indian co-production, backed by the Conan Doyle Estate as an associate producer. The film will be produced by Shahnaab Alam through London-based Invisible Thread Media, with Mukherji’s Matchcut Productions handling the India leg of the project.

Set in London in 1906, the story follows Doyle as he navigates personal and moral conflicts — from his wife’s dying wish for him to remarry to his involvement in real-life cases of wrongful conviction. Among these is the case of George Edalji, a British-Indian man falsely accused of animal mutilation, and Oscar Slater, another victim of judicial injustice.

The film explores how Doyle — much like his fictional detective — used his sharp reasoning and investigative instincts to fight for truth beyond the pages of his books.

“I first met Sherlock Holmes as a boy, not in Baker Street, but in the quiet between pages,” said Mukherji, reflecting on his lifelong admiration for Doyle. “Elementary, My Dear Holmes imagines Doyle stepping into his own fiction — a man haunted by the clarity he created, forced to apply it to a world far messier than the one on paper.”

The project is being developed under the UK-India Co-Production Treaty, jointly administered by the British Film Institute (BFI) and India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

A period drama on British literary icon Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, to be directed by Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, celebrates the shared cultural and creative legacy between India and the UK, making this Indo-British co-production especially significant.

