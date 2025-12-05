SRK and Kajol unveil DDLJ statues in London; Yug and Nysa’s matching outfits spark a nostalgic moment

The DDLJ statue reveal in Leicester Square brought a nostalgic twist as SRK pointed out Yug and Nysa arriving in outfits similar to the film’s lead characters.

Published5 Dec 2025, 07:52 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol pose for photographers during the unveiling of the statue to commemorate the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London,
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol pose for photographers during the unveiling of the statue to commemorate the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London,(AP)

Bollywood fans crowded Leicester Square this week as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol marked 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The two unveiled life-size bronze statues of Raj and Simran - the first Indian film characters to join the square’s collection, which has already honoured characters like Harry Potter, Mary Poppins and Paddington.

Statue ceremony in London

The event opened under steady rain. Kajol joked about it during interviews, telling BBC that SRK’s original entrance in DDLJ involved rainfall too, so the timing “felt meant to be.” Both actors stood by as they unveiled the sculptures modeled after their 1995 looks.

SRK on Yug and Nysa’s outfits matching Raj and Simran’s

A small moment at the venue drew unexpected attention. Shah Rukh pointed out that Kajol’s son Yug had arrived in a leather jacket and her daughter Nysa in a white salwar kameez - clothing that closely resembled Raj and Simran’s costumes from the film.

“It’s so strange,” he said, noting the resemblance. Kajol added that the “outfits were unplanned.”

Remembering how DDLJ was made

Shah Rukh spoke briefly about the honour and the film’s long arc. He said none of the team imagined the kind of cultural weight the film would eventually carry.

He mentioned that DDLJ began as a small group of young crew members working fast across Europe, shooting scenes freely in public spaces. Leicester Square, he recalled, was one such location where a sequence was filmed quickly without a crowd gathering or production hold-ups.

What they are working on next

Shah Rukh is currently filming King, an action project that also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan. Kajol recently finished the first season of her celebrity talk show with Twinkle Khanna.

The Leicester Square statue served as a nod to the film’s endurance, but the moment that ended up trending from the event was the unintentional throwback created by Yug and Nysa.

FAQs

Why were Yug and Nysa compared to Raj and Simran at the event?

Because their outfits resembled the signature looks worn by SRK and Kajol in DDLJ.

What was unveiled at Leicester Square?

A bronze statue of Raj and Simran, introduced to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.

What are Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol working on next?

SRK is filming King, while Kajol recently wrapped the first season of her talk show.

