SRK back as Don? Report says superstar has one condition for Don 3

Speculation around Don 3 has intensified once again, this time with reports suggesting a possible return of Shah Rukh Khan to the iconic franchise he helped redefine.

Following Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the project, industry buzz indicates that Shah Rukh Khan is open to reprising his role as Don — but not without a caveat. According to a report by TellyChakkar, the actor is willing to come on board only if filmmaker Atlee is brought into the Don universe.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Backs KKR For Selecting Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman In IPL

Sources suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is keen on elevating the scale and spectacle of the film and believes Atlee’s mass appeal and visual sensibility could add fresh energy to the franchise. Atlee, who directed SRK’s blockbuster Jawan, is said to be the one condition the superstar has put forward for his return. For now, however, no official confirmation has been made by the makers.

Shah Rukh Khan famously stepped into the role of Don in Farhan Akhtar’s reboot of the franchise, turning the character into a pop-culture phenomenon. His absence from the third instalment had paved the way for Ranveer Singh, who was announced as the new face of Don. That plan, however, appears to have been shelved after Ranveer reportedly walked out of the project late last year.

Why Ranveer Singh Stepped Away According to earlier reports, Ranveer Singh’s decision to exit Don 3 came amid a shift in his career priorities. Following the success of Dhurandhar, the actor is said to be reassessing his choices, with a preference for collaborating with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee. Sources also suggested that he was reluctant to be associated with back-to-back gangster roles, given his recent screen image.

What We Know About Don 3 So Far Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 remains one of Bollywood’s most anticipated projects, despite multiple casting changes. Actor Kiara Advani was initially announced as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh, but reports later claimed she exited the film. Kriti Sanon’s name has since surfaced as a possible replacement, though an official announcement is still awaited.

There has also been churn around the antagonist’s role. Reports suggest that actors Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were approached but declined the part, allegedly due to concerns over the character’s depth.

Also Read | Boss tries guilt trip employee after resignation, calm question goes viral