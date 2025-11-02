SRK Day: Shah Rukh Khan cuts birthday cake with 300+ fans, performs on Zinda Banda after cancelling Mannat greet

SRK Day: After a long wait, fans were able to catch a glimpse of superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. On Sunday, Khan turned 60. However, he left fans briefly unhappy after cancelling his annual appearance for the fans outside his bungalow, Mannat.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 60th birthday with fans To make it up to his fans, Shah Rukh Khan attended a special meet and greet event, titled SRK Day, with more than 300 fans in Mumbai. Several videos from the event have now surfaced on social media.

It was held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai. The event was packed with fans from across the world who travelled to India to catch a glimpse of their idol on his special day.

The event kicked off with a special performance by the fanclub, SRK Universe. Later, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at the event. He looked stunning in blue jeans and a black tee, topped with an off-white jacket. He finished off his look with black sunglasses and sported a beanie.

Advertisement

He greeted fans and struck his iconic open arms pose as the crowd cheered for him.

The teaser of his upcoming film, King, was also screened. Khan also shared his thoughts about the film and much more. In a viral video, he said that he worked on his hit film, Chak De! India, as a tribute to his late father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday cake He also cut a three-tier birthday cake, featuring a golden crown on top, symbolising his nickname and upcoming release, King.

Advertisement

In another video, Khan is seen performing the hook step of his song, Zinda Banda from his film, Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan also captured a glimpse of his fans in a video. Sharing it on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u…”

Shah Rukh Khan finally greets fans Khan also briefly greeted fans outside the venue amid tight security. He blew kisses and waved at his admirers.

Earlier in the day, he cancelled his annual appearance for fans outside his house due to security reasons.

Advertisement