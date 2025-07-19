SRK injured! Shah Rukh Khan rushed to US for treatment after accident while filming 'King' in Mumbai: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met an accident while shooting intense action sequences for the upcoming film “King” at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, Bollywood Hungama reported. He was rushed to US for “urgent” medical treatment and has been advised to take rest.

“While exact details of the injury have been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh, along with his team, has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention. It’s nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury, as Shah Rukh over the years has injured multiple muscles of his body while performing stunts,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

In the accident, SRK reportedly suffered a muscular injury and is now in the US for treatment. According to sources familiar with the matter, the superstar will take one-month break from work before resuming shooting in September or October.

“The next schedule of King will now begin in September/October as SRK has been advised to take time off for recovery. On completely recovering from the injury, he will hit sets again with full force,” the source added.

About King Siddharth Anand directorial film starring “King Khan” is scheduled for release next year. The ensemble cast features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Fahim Fazli, Abu Hamza, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Suhan and Abhay Verma in key roles.

For the first time father-daughter duo will share screen space as Suhana Khan will mark her big-screen debut with SRK starrer movie. SRK will be essaying the role of a powerful don, an influential figure in the crime world while Suhana will play SRK's protege.

While no official release date has been announced yet, the movie is expected to premiere in late 2026.