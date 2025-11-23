SRK pays tribute to terror victims: ''Nothing can shake India if we have peace among us''

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to victims and security personnel of major terror attacks and urged people to rise above divisions to uphold peace, saying that when there is peace, "nothing can shake or defeat India" and break the spirit of its citizens.

Speaking at the 2025 Global Peace Honours event here, the 60-year-old actor remembered the people who lost their lives in 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year and the recent blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

“My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks,” he said.

The "Jawan" actor also saluted the families of the martyrs for their courage.

“I want to salute the mothers who gave birth to such brave sons. I salute the spirit of their fathers; I salute the courage of their partners. Even though the soldiers were on the battlefield, you also fought that battle with immense bravery,” he said.

SRK said India has never bowed down in the face of adversity as the country's strength lies in unity.

“No one has been able to stop us, defeat us or snatch our peace away because as long as this country’s superheroes, the men in uniform, stand strong, peace and security will always stay in our land,” he said.

Khan said peace is “a beautiful thing”, something the whole world constantly strives for as it leads to "better thinking, ideas and innovation".

“Peace is the revolution needed for a better world. Let us all move together towards peace. Let us rise above caste, creed and discrimination and walk the path of humanity, so that the sacrifices of our brave soldiers do not go in vain. If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India, nothing can defeat India and nothing can break the spirit of us Indians,” he said.

The actor also recited a set of lines dedicated to the country’s soldiers.