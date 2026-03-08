SRK praises Anil Kapoors Subedaar, says he 'thoroughly enjoyed' the film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently shared his thoughts on the action drama 'Subedaar,' which features veteran actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Taking to his social media platform X, Shah Rukh Khan praised the film and praised Anil Kapoor's performance, highlighting the actor's dedication to his craft. The 'Pathaan' actor wrote that he "thoroughly enjoyed" the film and commended Kapoor for delivering a restrained yet impactful performance.

In his post, Shah Rukh Khan said that audiences can always expect Anil Kapoor to give his best to any role he takes on.

His post read: "Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. You can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all - a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring, and the action was so good!!!"

The action drama has also received praise from several people in the film industry. Earlier on Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram to pen a long note, sharing how 'Subedaar' was clearly "shot on anamorphic for the big screen."

"SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas, it's clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for big screen. @sureshtriveni_ creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement, where women are as patriarchal as men, and those who aren't, they fight like a man in this male-dominated hinterland of the Beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi," wrote the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director.

'Subedaar' follows the story of "Subedaar Arjun Maurya," a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Subedaar' was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. (ANI)